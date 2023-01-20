ANNAPOLIS — Thousands of supporters, constituents, elected officials and distinguished guests graced the lawn outside the Maryland State House Wednesday, Jan. 18 to watch and take part in the inauguration of Gov. Wes Moore, Maryland’s 63rd governor.
Moore, a Democrat and the first Black governor of Maryland, took the helm from former Gov. Larry Hogan, a Republican, marking a transition of the political party leading Maryland’s executive branch.
This is Moore’s first time taking public office. The former CEO and author from Baltimore was also a Rhodes Scholar and captain in the U.S. Army.
Addressing many topics in his inauguration speech, Moore stressed his commitment to better policing.
“We can build a police force that acts with integrity and accountability and embrace the fact that we can’t militarize ourselves to safety,” said Moore.
One of the thousands of attendees at Moore’s inauguration, Cecil County Sheriff Scott Adams was present, as he also serves as the president of the Maryland Sheriffs Association.
With many new changes to police work in Maryland regarding the state mandated Police Accountability Board and now a new administration, Adams stressed the importance of a healthy relationship between the state and its officers.
“It is important for us to maintain a relationship with the administration and the governor,” said Adams. “This is a big change so it is critical not just for Cecil County, but for all Sheriffs across the state.”
Maryland State Senator Jason Gallion, who represents District 35 which contains much of western Cecil County, also attended the inauguration.
“This is a historic day,” said Gallion. “We are going to work together with the administration were we can.”
Before Moore’s inauguration, Lt. Gov. Aruna Miller, the first immigrant and Asian American elected to a statewide office, emphasized her and Moore’s commitment to fighting for disenfranchised and sometimes unseen communities of people.
“Gov. Moore and I will fight for you,” said Miller.
Also in attendance of Moore’s inauguration was Chelsea Clinton; former Secretary of Labor and Democratic National Committee Chairman Tom Perez, who lost to Moore in a crowded Democratic primary last year; former New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio; members of Maryland’s Congressional delegation; and Moore’s introductory speaker Oprah Winfrey.
In her introduction of Moore, Winfrey explained how she moved to Baltimore when she was 22 – where she resided for eight years as a news anchor for WJZ – and how she met Moore in 2010.
“When I interviewed Moore about his best selling book, I was impressed by his integrity and wisdom as he was wise beyond his years,” said Winfrey. “With Wes Moore as your governor, Maryland’s best days are ahead.”
Both Gov. Moore and Lt. Gov. Aruna Miller were inaugurated, with Miller’s hand resting on the Bhagavad Gita, one of the most important texts in Hinduism, and Moore resting his hand on two Bibles, one belonging to Frederick Douglass and one belonging to Moore’s grandfather, who was the first Black minister in the history of the Dutch Reformed Church.
“Our state is truly remarkable,” said Moore in his inaugural speech. “From the sandy beaches of the Eastern Shore to the rolling hills of western Maryland to the shimmering Chesapeake Bay and to the small towns and vibrant communities that animate every part of our state.”
Moore emphasized that he did not set out to make history, though this inauguration is a first on many fronts, but that he started this journey to help ensure that the state government “leaves no one behind,” echoing his campaign slogan.
Moore further referenced his slogan by referring to Maryland as asset-rich and strategy-poor, which he said has left many Marylander behind.
“It is unacceptable that while Maryland has the highest median income in the country, one in three children still live in poverty,” Moore said.
Moore continued to point out statistics within Maryland that he finds unacceptable by further explaining that 50,000 Marylanders experience homelessness every year and that 250,000 Marylanders lack health care.
To address what he sees as the most effective fix to Maryland issues, Moore expressed that divisive politics need to be abolished.
“If we’re divided, we can’t win. If we’re united, we can’t lose,” he said.
