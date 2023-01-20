ANNAPOLIS — Thousands of supporters, constituents, elected officials and distinguished guests graced the lawn outside the Maryland State House Wednesday, Jan. 18 to watch and take part in the inauguration of Gov. Wes Moore, Maryland’s 63rd governor.


The Bowie High School marching band performs outside of the State House Wednesday, Jan. 18, before Wes Moore is sworn in as the 63rd governor of Maryland.
Lt. Gov. Aruna Miller addresses the crowd after she was sworn in as Maryland’s 10th lieutenant governor on Wednesday at the Maryland State House in Annapolis.
Oprah Winfrey addresses the crowd at Gov. Wes Moore’s inauguration in Annapolis.
Gov. Wes Moore (D), flanked by family and supporters, stands as the crowd applauds him during his inauguration Wednesday, Jan. 18, outside the State House in Annapolis.

