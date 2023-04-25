PORT DEPOSIT — Wayne Tome Jr. is the only candidate on the May 9 ballot that has grown up in Port Deposit and feels that he has a unique perspective other candidates can’t claim.
At the age of 33, he’s also the youngest on the ballot and is seeking the seat once held by his father, Wayne Tome Sr. The younger Tome is running against Robert Kline III for the mayoral position. Also on the ballot are four candidates — incumbent Councilman Kevin Brown and challengers Gwendolyn Campbell, Daniel Guercio and Randa Thiele — seeking two council seats.
Tome is finishing his first term on the Town Council, an abbreviated term of two years because of an adjustment to the size of the council from six members to four.
“If I lose I go home,” Tome said. Home is on North Main Street, not far from where he grew up. Those two years on the council made him look at the mayor’s office.
“I want to see improvement, bring the community together better and provide more things for our children to do,” Tome said. “All we had was a playground and a basketball court.”
He also wants to do something about the sidewalks along Main Street and said a solution to the town’s flooding is on the way.
“We’ve been working with the state to the get drainage project back up and running,” he said. That project was abandoned after asbestos was discovered in underground pipes. “We’re working with (Federal Emergency Management Agency) on a grant for the gates at Vannort Drive and Oyster Shell Alley.”
If elected mayor, Tome plans to work on finding partnerships with people or companies willing to renovate all the neglected and forgotten properties in town. Recently it was revealed that, of 32 properties condemned by Cecil County, half are in Port Deposit. He expects Port Deposit come into a renaissance of sorts when tenants arrive at Bainbridge, bringing jobs, new residents and businesses.
“I see it being busier. A lot of people see that too ... thousands of people coming into our town,” he said.
“We’re a very good small town,”Tome said. “We always stick together. When floods happen, no matter who you are we make sure everything gets fixed.”
