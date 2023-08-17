NEWARK, Del. — Wawa is one step closer to opening a new location on Elkton Road.
On Tuesday, the City of Newark planning commission unanimously recommended Newark city council approve the plan for 1105 Elkton Road, the former home of Leon’s Garden World and Ewing Towing.
Plans call for a 5,585-square-foot convenience store and 16 gas pumps, as well as two electric vehicle charging stations. The site will include 67 parking spaces, nearly double what is required by city code.
There will be exits and entrances on eastbound Elkton Road and southbound Otts Chapel Road. There will also be a left turn lane into the Wawa from northbound Otts Chapel Road, but there will not be a traffic light.
If approved, the new Wawa would be the second Wawa on Elkton Road. The other is located just half a mile away in Maryland. The two stores are located on opposite sides of the road, allowing one to attract eastbound traffic and one to pull in westbound traffic.
According to a traffic study, the Wawa will generate an additional 5,532 daily trips at the intersection.
Shawn Tucker, a lawyer for the property owner, Fred Wittig, said the redevelopment project will improve an unsightly property.
“We’re taking an undesirable situation and making it better,” Tucker said, adding that his client will also build a modern stormwater management facility that doesn’t exist there now.
In 2021, city council OK’d Wittig’s request to annex 1105 Elkton Road into the city, the first step to opening a Wawa there. Since then, Wittig has been working to get approval from the Federal Emergency Management Agency. The site sits in a floodplain, though the developer plans to regrade the site to take it out of the flood zone.
With a positive recommendation from the planning commission, now the final step is to seek city council’s approval for a minor subdivision and three special-use permits: one to build a retail food store, one to build a service station and one for grading in a floodplain.
“I think this project demonstrates the value that redevelopment can bring to a community,” Planning Commissioner Alan Silverman told Tucker. “You enumerated a number of very undesirable site features and uses on this site that will completely disappear.”
Commissioner Kazy Tauginas concurred.
“That corner was a bit of an eyesore for a long time,” Tauginas said. “I like the idea of something going up in its place.”
The Elkton Road Wawa is one of three Wawas under active consideration in the City of Newark. The others are proposed for South College Avenue near the Interstate 95 interchange. One would be a regular convenience store and gas station at the former Friendly’s site. The other, planned for the former Boston Market, would be a drive-thru Wawa.
The drive-thru concept is a new model Wawa debuted in 2020, and it more closely resembles a fast-food restaurant than a convenience store. The drive-thru Wawas are about a third of the size of a traditional Wawa and are solely focused on drive-thru and curbside pickup service. Customers don’t have access to the inside of the store, and there are no gas pumps. The drive-thrus offer a limited menu of Wawa’s most popular breakfast, lunch and dinner foods, as well as coffee and other beverages.
