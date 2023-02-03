ELKTON — Motorists still beep their horns when driving by the home on Appleton Road near Elkton - where Rodney "Roscoe" Haley had happily waved at passersby at certain times each day while seated in a patio chair in the driveway for approximately the past 17 years.

Waves of kindness

Friends and family look at the patio chair in which Rodney “Roscoe” Haley sat while waving to passersby on Appleton Road near Elkton from this driveway twice a day for about 15 years. From left, they are: Jeb Williams, 17; his mother, Jacqueline Williams, 54; Roscoe’s nephew, Todd Meekins, also 54; and Roscoe’s wife, Dean Haley, 84. Roscoe and Dean had been married for 63 years when Roscoe, 85, died in November.


Waves of kindness

In this family photo, Rodney “Roscoe” Haley smiles at a toy work truck he received as a gift during an unspecified occasion.
Waves of kindness

Jacqueline Williams and Todd Meekins display one of the many handmade posters that Tri-State Christian Academy students held up on Nov. 29, when the funeral procession for Rodney “Roscoe” Haley went by their school on Appleton Road. Williams is a close friend of the Haley family, and Meekins was Roscoe’s nephew.
Waves of kindness

Dean Haley holds up one of the many cards of appreciation that her husband, Rodney “Roscoe” Haley, received from motorists he waved at over the years as they went by his Appleton Road home near Elkton. Roscoe, 85, died in November.
Waves of kindness

Todd Meekins, 54, holds up one of the many get-well posters that Tri-State Christian Academy students sent to his uncle, Rodney “Roscoe” Haley, after learning that he was battling cancer. Roscoe, 85, died in November.

