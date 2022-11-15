ELKTON — A woman accused of pointing a loaded handgun at three people during a dispute in an Elkton park five months ago has been sentenced to time served — 22 days — after accepting a plea deal, according to Cecil County Circuit Court records.
Cecil County Circuit Court Judge William W. Davis Jr. imposed a one-year sentence on the defendant — Natasha Skinner, 37, of Warwick — for second-degree assault and an identical penalty, which will run concurrently, for loaded handgun on person during a courtroom hearing on Monday, court records show. Skinner had pleaded guilty to those two charges earlier in the proceeding.
The judge then suspended all but 22 days of those sentences and ordered Skinner to serve one year of supervised probation. Skinner had served those 22 days in the Cecil County Detention Center after her June arrest, before she gained her pre-trial release.
Court records indicate that Skinner maintained that she had intervened after her son, Keyshawn Skinner, 19, also of Warwick, purportedly alluded to arming himself with a handgun amid an argument with a man on June 4 in Meadow Park West. Natasha Skinner grabbed the firearm before her son was able to do so, court records show. Natasha Skinner told investigators that she interceded to defuse a potentially volatile situation, according to court records.
“Natasha advised that she did this to prevent her son, Keyshawn Skinner, from grabbing the gun while he was angry. Natasha advised that Keyshawn had been in argument and she heard him reference her gun,” according to court records, which further indicate that Keyshawn Skinner tried to take the firearm away from his mother, after she had removed it from a vehicle, and that a struggle between them ensued.
Natasha Skinner told investigators that she was able to maintain control of the handgun and that she then transferred the weapon to her nearby 1998 GMC Yukon, court records show.
Three women at the scene, however, told investigators that Natasha Skinner pointed the handgun at each one of them at some point during the incident and that, in one instance, she called one of the victims a derogatory name while doing so, court records show.
When Elkton Police Department officers arrived at the scene, after receiving an emergency dispatch about a woman “waving a handgun in plain view,” they noticed a “large, disorderly crowd” in the park, police said. People pointed to Natasha Skinner’s Yukon and contended that a handgun was inside that vehicle, police added.
Natasha Skinner, who was behind the wheel of her Yukon, told EPD investigators that she had placed the handgun in question under her driver’s seat, police reported.
An EPD officer confiscated that handgun, which he described as a Ruger 9mm that was loaded with 13 rounds of 9mm ammunition and an additional 9mm in the chamber, according to court records.
Keyshawn Skinner told EPD investigators that the gun “had been displayed, but not used,” court records show. Keyshawn Skinner maintained that he never had possession of the handgun in question, but he was able to describe that firearm to EPD investigators, according to court records.
As for the disturbance that led up to the handgun brandishing in the community park, Keyshawn Skinner told investigators that a man “jumped him while they were celebrating a baby shower for his daughter” and that the “fight was over him not being announced as the father of the child,” court records show.
EPD investigators arrested Natasha and Keyshawn Skinner at the scene, police reported.
In August, after Keyshawn Skinner pleaded guilty to disorderly conduct as part of a plea agreement, he received a 60-day sentence, according to Cecil County District Court records. He had been held in the CCDC as a pretrial inmate on no bond since his arrest on June 4, court records show.
