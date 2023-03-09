The Maryland Department of Housing and Community Development announced Wednesday that waitlist applications for select Elkton housing will open on March 10. Rudy Park Apartments, pictured in this file photo, will be one of the three options offered by the program.
ELKTON — The Maryland Department of Housing and Community Development announced Wednesday that waitlist applications for select Elkton housing will be accepted online from 9:00 a.m. March 10, 2023 until 5:00 p.m. March 17, 2023.
The Project Based Voucher Program waiting lists will be for the housing units of:
-The Willows at Windsor, 300 Friendship Road, Elkton, MD 21921
-Rudy Park Apartments, 900 Rudy Park Drive, Elkton, MD 21921
-Birchwood at Main (62 and older), 150 E Main Street, Elkton, MD 21921
Eligibility for the Project Based Housing voucher is determined based on a family’s total annual gross income which, in general, may not exceed 50 percent of the median income for the county in which the applicant resides.
All pre-applicants will have an equal opportunity of being selected as waiting list placement will be based on computerized random selections. Submission of a pre-application does not guarantee placement on any waiting list.
The Maryland Department of Housing and Community Development will be on-site at the Cecil County Public Library in Elkton on Thursday, March 16, 2023, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. to provide assistance to individuals in the application process.
