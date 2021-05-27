ELKTON — On Saturday, May 22, members of the Elkton Moose Lodge 851, American Legion Cecil Post 15, and the Elkton Veterans Center gathered to place flags near veterans’ graves in cemeteries around the county.
“It’s remembrance,” said Legion Post-Adjutant James Troy. “These people are no longer here, and we remember them [and what they did] on Memorial Day.”
Over 30 volunteers from the three organizations gathered at the Moose Lodge in Elkton early Saturday morning for a breakfast, before breaking into groups and heading to cemeteries in the area. A total of 9 cemeteries were visited, including Immaculate Conception New Cemetery, Cherry Hill United Methodist Cemetery, and the Oblate Sisters of Saint Francis de Sales Cemetery.
At each cemetery, volunteers roamed the grounds, searching for the graves of veterans. At every grave, volunteers would gather to pay their respects and plant an American flag at the grave’s head. Hundreds of flags were planted between all the cemeteries the volunteers visited.
By the time the volunteers would move on to the next cemetery, a small army of flags would be waving proudly in the bright morning sun.
For the American Legion, Memorial Day flag-planting is a tradition they have participated in for over 50 years. But Saturday marked the first time the Mason Lodge joined in.
The Lodge, which has recently begun several veteran-focused initiatives, was invited to join the Legion in the flag-planting, as was the Elkton Veterans Center.
Although the number and size of the cemeteries the volunteers walk seems daunting, the volunteers’ long experience with the tradition lets them move quickly. Those who have helped before remember where different graves that need to be marked are, according to Troy. It also helps that many of the volunteers themselves have family members whose graves they mark.
But even so, graves have been missed in past years, and the volunteers were careful not to overlook any this year.
“It’s my job to make sure none of the graves get overlooked,” said Troy, as he walked the graves of Cherry Hill United Methodist Church’s Cemetery.
“There’s a little path up there with one grave we need to mark that we didn’t find at first,” he continued, pointing to a corner of the cemetery.
The graves themselves tell a tale of America’s military history. Veterans of every war the country has fought are represented in the cemeteries that the volunteers visited. From the World Wars to the American Revolution itself to graves only a few years old, the final resting places of soldiers from every era of the U.S. Military can be found in these Cecil County cemeteries.
Many of the graves from older wars are worn and faded from time and lack of maintenance, which can sometimes make it tough for the volunteers to identify the proper graves to leave a flag at.
The graves even include some past participants of the flag-planting, many of whom were longtime American Legion members. Volunteers noted that the cemeteries never get smaller.
“Every year there’s 100 more flags,” Troy said.
