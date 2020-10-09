CECIL COUNTY — While the COVID-19 pandemic has stopped a number of activities from taking place this year, it hasn’t quelled the giving spirit of those in Cecil County, who came out to participate in the fifth year of the Cecil Cares community volunteer event Saturday.
According to event organizer and Cecil County Volunteer/Community Resource Coordinator Krista Gilmore, it is estimated that 80-85 volunteers participated this weekend at one of approximately dozen project sites or donation drive locations. Gilmore said volunteers also helped deliver lunches to those at the various sites and took photos.
Early Saturday morning, Sheilagh Weinert with Sheilagh’s Pantry was working to to collect a variety of non-perishable and hygiene items to stuff a school bus provided by Justin Davis of L.C. Davis & Son, Inc.
Weinert said the goal of the event was to restock the pantry as much as possible to continue to help those in need throughout Cecil County.
With Weinert Saturday morning was county employee Joyce Van Zile, who said that the county actively encouraged staff to participate in the volunteer activities and noted that she really enjoyed being part of the event.
“Volunteering is important,” Van Zile said. “I just love being around people. I think during this time it is important to be a positive influence and do what you can to help others.”
Davis said it was important to do what he can to help especially when it comes to the students his company serves.
Also on hand with Weiner was Lynda Woodside with the Maryland Rural Development Corporation and Alex Sievers with the Governor’s Office on Service and Volunteerism.
Woodside said Sheilagh’s Pantry has come under the umbrella of MRDC and that the MRDC was on hand to show its support for the pantry and the community at large.
During a similar “stuff the van” donation drive for Meeting Ground/Mary Randall Center, volunteers and contributors throughout the community provided items for use at the shelter according to Program Director Danielle Blankenship.
Blankenship noted that with winter approaching, one of the items sought by the shelter are coats. The shelter utilized its van as the device to collect items provided by community members as part of the donation drive.
At Calvert Regional Park volunteers helped to work on the garden at the park barn facility.
According to event organizer, Bryan Lightner, volunteers spent the morning working to improve the garden by relocating plants and placing fresh mulch in the garden.
Dawn Rodenbaugh, program administrator with the Neighborhood Youth Panel had a couple of young students helping with the garden revitalization project as part of their required community service hourse. She said she has been working with Lightner for a period of time and that the garden project was a good way to keep kids accountable while also learning important community service values.
At Fair Hill Nature Center, volunteers helped with a variety of grounds maintenance projects including cleaning up the premises and helping with the pollinator and herb gardens on site.
Director of Development Guylaine Thomas said the volunteers were also clearing a spot around the pond so that visitors could do their own scientific sampling of pond water. Volunteers were busy Saturday morning picking the perfect spot and then clearing grass and shrubbery around the pond to create an access point.
Thomas said the Nature Center, prior to COVID-19 regularly had students who would collect samples from the pond and noted that she hoped soon things would return to normal, noting that in the meantime volunteers would help prepare the center with a variety of projects.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.