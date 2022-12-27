PERRY POINT — “I feel like somebody is thinking about me and that I am important,” said Kernie Thompson, a 97 year-old World War II Veteran. “It makes me feel good.”
Thompson served in the U.S. Army from 1943 to 1946 and was one of 140 residents at the Perry Point VA Medical Center to receive a gift bag from volunteer services this holiday season. In a combined effort, a group of 15 volunteers, both from the VA Medical Center and from the community, worked to deliver gift bags to residents, both to show appreciation for their service and celebrate the holidays.
“This is very special and it is probably one of the most gratifying things I have ever done,” said Glenn Ross, a 10 year volunteer at the Perry Point VA Medical Center. “These folks have given everything for us and they are here all alone, so to put a smile on their face by delivering gifts to show gratitude around the holidays is very important.”
The Perry Point VA Medical Center has two different classifications of patients in its facility – the long term nursing and hospice population and the shorter term residential residents. The classification of each resident is important to the volunteer staff as the two groups get slightly different gift bags.
The long term nursing and hospice population received a holiday tote, a neck pillow, a blanket, a toiletry bag, a perpetual calendar, a tumbler, an infinity cube and a holiday card. With some small differences to the long term residents, the residential residents received a backpack, a holiday tote, a travel blanket, a perpetual calendar, a tumbler, an infinity cube and a holiday card as well. Every recipient of the holiday gift bag also received a canteen book that allows them to buy things from the veterans canteen offered on campus.
“Monetary donations enable stuff like this to happen and they allow us to be able to purchase a nice travel coffee mug, nice fleece blankets and nice backpacks for our inpatient populations,” said Volunteer Service Specialist Joyce Kuwae. “This is a nice way for our inpatients to get something extra special and it lets them know that there are people who are always thinking about them and appreciate them for their service.”
Kuwae notes that because of COVID-19, this is the first year since 2019 that volunteer services have been able to deliver gift bags to residents which makes the effort special to the veterans and the volunteers.
“I am appreciative of the care I get from the VA everyday and I am grateful for the VA whether they give us gifts or not,” said Coyet Sydner, a 68 year-old Vietnam Veteran.
Anyone interested in volunteering at the Perry Point VA Hospital should call the Voluntary Service Office at (410) 642-1038.
