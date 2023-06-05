With the brush fire under control, a volunteer firefighter continues to spray water on the woodsy cliff overlooking the Northeast River near Turkey Point on Monday afternoon. Volunteer firefighters prevented the brush fire from reaching three nearby homes, including the one behind the two firefighters in this photo.
With the brush fire under control, a volunteer firefighter continues to spray water into the wood line near one of three homes (not seen in photo) that had been jeopardized by the blaze in the 5000 block of Turkey Point Road (Route 272), south of North East, on Monday afternoon. Volunteer firefighters prevented the brush fire from spreading to those homes.
Water sprays from the Charlestown Volunteer Fire Company fireboat - afloat on the Northeast River - to the brush fire on a cliff near Turkey Point on Monday afternoon. This photo was taken by a volunteer crew member who was on that vessel.
Smoke rises from a brush fire on a cliff overlooking the Northeast River near Turkey Point on Monday afternoon. Volunteer firefighters prevented the blaze from reaching three nearby homes. This photo was taken from the Charlestown Volunteer Fire Company fireboat, which was used to battle the blaze by water while other volunteer firefighters fought the fire on land.
TURKEY POINT - Volunteer firefighters battled a brush fire on a cliff overlooking the Northeast River, a short distance north of Turkey Point, on Monday afternoon - preventing the flames from reaching three nearby homes, according to fire officials on the scene.
The brush fire in the 5000 block of Turkey Point Road (Route 272), several miles south of North East, broke out shortly after 3 p.m. Monday, prompting several area volunteer fire companies to respond to the scene, including North East Volunteer Fire Company.
In addition, a crew of Charlestown Volunteer Fire Company firefighters responded on the water in the department's fire boat and battled the blaze from the Northeast River.
As of early Monday evening, additional information regarding how the fire started, how long it took volunteer firefighters to extinguish the blaze and how much brush burned was unavailable.
Stay tuned to cecildaily.com, as more details about this brush fire become available.
