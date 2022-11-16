Billy Tuerke (Left) and Jason Crystal (Center), the founders of the podcast “Recovery (sort of)” receive the Voices of Hope Gratitude Award during the seventh annual Voices of Hope Gratitude Banquet Saturday night at the Wellwood in Charlestown.
Voices of Hope Executive Director Jennifer Tuerke addresses the crowd during the seventh annual Voices of Hope Gratitude Banquet Saturday night at the Wellwood in Charlestown.
111622_whg_VOHbanquetImages1.jpg
CECIL WHIG PHOTO BY MATT HUBBARD
Over 150 people attended the seventh annual Voices of Hope Gratitude Banquet Saturday night at the Wellwood in Charlestown.
111622_whg_VOHbanquetImages2.jpg
CECIL WHIG PHOTO BY MATT HUBBARD
Cecil County Executive Danielle Hornberger addresses the crowd during the seventh annual Voices of Hope Gratitude Banquet Saturday night at the Wellwood in Charlestown.
CECIL WHIG PHOTO BY MATT HUBBARD
Attendees plate dinner during the seventh annual Voices of Hope Gratitude Banquet Saturday night at the Wellwood in Charlestown.
CECIL WHIG PHOTO BY MATT HUBBARD
Billy Tuerke (Left) and Jason Crystal (Center), the founders of the podcast “Recovery (sort of)” receive the Voices of Hope Gratitude Award during the seventh annual Voices of Hope Gratitude Banquet Saturday night at the Wellwood in Charlestown.
CECIL WHIG PHOTO BY MATT HUBBARD
The Prevention and Overdose Response Team (PORT) receive the Cecil Champion Award during the seventh annual Voices of Hope Gratitude Banquet Saturday night at the Wellwood in Charlestown.
CECIL WHIG PHOTO BY MATT HUBBARD
Nancy Duncan, the recipient of the Voices of Hope VIP Award, addresses the crowd after receiving the award for her dedication to Voice of Hope.
CECIL WHIG PHOTO BY MATT HUBBARD
Cecil County Councilmember Bill Coutz addresses the crowd during the seventh annual Voices of Hope Gratitude Banquet Saturday night at the Wellwood in Charlestown.
CECIL WHIG PHOTO BY MATT HUBBARD
Comedian Kurtis Matthews performs before the crowd during the seventh annual Voices of Hope Gratitude Banquet Saturday night at the Wellwood in Charlestown.
CHALRESTOWN — Voices of Hope, a local non-profit organization dedicated to providing resources for addiction recovery to both Cecil and Harford County residents, hosted its seventh annual Gratitude Banquet at the Wellwood Restaurant in Charlestown on Saturday night.
“Addiction is a complex and multifaceted issue that doesn’t discriminate against race, gender, age or socioeconomic status and the path to recovery differs for each person struggling with addiction,” said County Executive Danielle Hornberger in her speech at the event. “I sincerely thank Voices of Hope for their commitment to Cecil County, its residents and the recovery community and I look forward to working with Voices of Hope and our community partners to help those struggling with addiction.”
The event drew a crowd of over 150 people from a variety of backgrounds – from local organizations, to county government officials, to friends, family and individuals in recovery. The event offered a dinner, silent auctions, raffles and awards with all proceeds being used to continue the organization’s anti-addiction efforts.
“This is our annual gratitude banquet and fundraiser that we do to raise funds to help individuals and families that are in recovery,” said Voices of Hope Executive Director Jennifer Tuerke. “The funds will be used to provide transportation to treatment, essential needs, recovery house funding and other things that help families in recovery get back together.”
During the event, four awards were given. The Voices of Hope Gratitude Award was given to creators Billy Tuerke and Jason Crystal of ‘Recovery (sort of),’ a podcast that donates all of its proceeds to Voices of Hope. The second award was the Harford Hero Award that was awarded to Dawn Breslin of the Harford County Sheriff’s Department for her interest and action in making Harford County a better place.
The third award was awarded to the Prevention and Overdose Response Team (PORT), a group dedicated to community outreach, education and drug prevention. The last award was the Voices of Hope VIP Award which was awarded to Nancy Duncan for her dedication to Voices of Hope.
“Everyone here is supporting us and saying ‘yes, we are behind creating creative solutions that are community-based to address addictions and the suffering that is occurring in our community,’ and when we pull together, we change lives,” said Tuerke. “We have a lot of living proof here that is proof that recovery works.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.