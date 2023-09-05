NORTH EAST — A soft yellow glow occupied the Gilbert Pavilion at the North East Community Park, flickering off the tear-streaked cheeks of grieving community members as they honored their loved ones during Voices of Hope’s annual candlelight vigil. The vigil, which falls on Overdose Awareness Day, is held in remembrance of friends and family that have fallen victim to drug overdoses.


  

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.