Dozens of decorated white paper bags honoring overdose victims sit in the shape of a heart under the Gilbert Pavilion at the North East Community Park during the Voices of Hope candlelight vigil for overdose victims.
A couple holds hands during prayer at the Voices of Hope candlelight vigil for overdose victims.
A vigil attendees decorates a white paper bag in memory of an overdose victim during the Voices of Hope candlelight vigil for overdose victims.
Attendees decorated white paper bags in memory of their loved ones during the Voices of Hope candlelight vigil.
Stephany, a mother who lost her son to an overdose, shares her stories and experience with vigil attendees during the Voices of Hope candlelight vigil for overdose victims.
Two vigil attendees hug after sharing their stories and experiences of losing loved ones drugs during the Voices of Hope candlelight vigil for overdose victims.
Vigil attendees begin to pray in honor of overdose victims during the Voices of Hope candlelight vigil for overdose victims.
NORTH EAST — A soft yellow glow occupied the Gilbert Pavilion at the North East Community Park, flickering off the tear-streaked cheeks of grieving community members as they honored their loved ones during Voices of Hope’s annual candlelight vigil. The vigil, which falls on Overdose Awareness Day, is held in remembrance of friends and family that have fallen victim to drug overdoses.
VOH — a local addiction outreach non-profit — provided white paper bags holding electronic candles that attendees placed in the shape of a heart and decorated with pictures, names and messages to honor their loved ones.
As the sun went down, attendees shared memories of the people they lost to overdoses as well as words of encouragement with each other through a heartfelt, emotional evening in Cecil County’s continued fight against the opioid epidemic.
“My John wore his heart on his sleeve and fought a tough life of depression,” said a mother who lost her son to an overdose in 2019. “The world turned away from him, but I fought for him even though I couldn’t save him alone.”
Her story brought tears to the eyes of many as she continued to explain how her fight against her son’s addiction and grief of losing him has been a lonely journey.
John’s mother said that her time at the VOH candlelight vigil was the first time she had gained the confidence to share her experience in front of other people.
“With the pain that my John carried, I carried it along with him and I became sick and weak because it wore on me,” she said. “I turned to friends and family but they turned their backs and I never felt comfort until speaking here tonight.”
Among the dozens of speakers, many worked for VOH.
“There are people in this heart that I loved which is why I get up and come to work everyday — because I want to continue honoring all of these people we have lost,” said Jess, a VOH speaker wearing a purple recovery shirt.
Once dusk arrived, attendees surrounded the illuminated heart, locked arms and bowed their heads in prayer.
The impassioned evening emphasized the power behind community connection and its crucial role in an area that has been damaged by addiction. Aaron Wright, one of VOH’s most outspoken advocates for recovery, testified to how powerful recovery is and how it is VOH’s mission to create spaces that accept everyone affected by addiction.
“Recovery is not the opposite of addiction,” Wright said. “The opposite of addiction is connection and it is times like these that we use our experiences to share a connection, because we are all in this together.”
