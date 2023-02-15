Cheri Brown (left), Betty Dean (center left), Nancy Fowler (center right) and Molly Boyd (right) stand in the lobby of the Laurelwood Nursing Home with baskets full of flowers as they prepare to deliver them to residents on behalf of the VFW Auxiliary Department of Maryland on Valentines Day.
ELKTON — Making sure that everyone felt the love on Valentine’s Day, Betty Dean, Cheri Brown, Molly Boyd and Nancy Fowler delivered flowers to the residents of the Laurelwood Nursing Home in Elkton on behalf of the Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) Auxiliary Department of Maryland on Valentine’s Day.
“This is one of the most empathetic gestures that the residents truly needed,” said the Executive Director of the Laurelwood Nursing Home, Stephanie Cosden.
Many of the residents perked up and showed their gratitude with ear-to-ear smiles as Dean, Brown, Boyd and Fowler greeted residents with flowers and a card.
“This is wonderful, you have made my day,” said one of the residents.
Cards and flowers were delivered to all 99 residents of the Laurelwood Nursing Home facility with numerous staff receiving the leftovers.
“As a VFW Auxiliary member, we are honored to serve our community,” said Brown. “Part of our volunteer efforts is to help our community, which is what we enjoy the most.”
The VFW Auxiliary is the official 501(c)(3) charity of the VFW. Membership of the VFW Auxiliary is comprised of relatives of anyone who has served in a location of foreign conflict.
Both Cheri Brown and Molly Boyd are members of the Chesapeake City VFW Auxiliary. Betty Dean is the Department of Hospitals Chairman for the Elkton VFW Auxiliary, and Nancy Fowler is a volunteer. The flowers were purchased by the Commander of the Elkton VFW Charlie McCoy.
“It is great to be able to put a smile on people’s faces,” said Dean.
