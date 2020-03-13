ELKTON — It’s almost that time of the year again, when local vendors are out in the community serving up summertime treats to residents.
Before being cleared to sell, vendors must apply for a transient vendor permit through the town before selling items. The application requirements includes but is not limited to three references, a copy of Maryland's Sales and Use Tax License, proof of insurance and driver's license.
There is also a health department application Food Service Facility Application for mobile food vendors that must be complete in order to legally be a transient vendor in the county. This application can be found on the Cecil County Health Department website and has a fee of $200
This is a key requirement, one Elkton town official says, as the Cecil County Health Department inspects the mobile-operation and equipment.
“It’s a public health issue,” the official said, adding that permits cost $50 for six months and $100 for the year.
Vendors should also keep in mind that written permission from property owners is required in order to set up shop.
