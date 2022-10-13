A Maryland State Police Crash Team investigator walks toward a patrol vehicle Thursday, shortly after a vehicle struck a bicyclist at the intersection of Route 40 and Elkton Road near Elkton, seriously injuring the pedestrian.
CECIL WHIG PHOTO BY CARL HAMILTON
CECIL WHIG PHOTO BY CARL HAMILTON
CECIL WHIG PHOTO BY CARL HAMILTON
CECIL WHIG PHOTO BY CARL HAMILTON
ELKTON — An investigation continued on Thursday night after a vehicle struck a bicyclist at an intersection near Elkton earlier that day, sending the pedestrian to an area hospital with what investigators described as “serious injuries,” according to the Maryland State Police.
The traffic accident occurred at approximately 4 p.m. at the intersection of West Pulaski Highway (Route 40) and Elkton Road (Route 279), police reported.
An ambulance crew transported the bicyclist from the crash scene to Christiana Hospital in Delaware, according to MSP Lt. Jeffrey Kirschner, who is commander of the agency’s North East Barrack. Amid the investigation, Kirschner identified the injured bicyclist only as a male. Updated information on the injured bicyclist’s medical condition was unavailable, as of Thursday night.
With the investigation continuing on Thursday night, details regarding how the traffic accident occurred and who was involved it were unavailable. Investigators with MSP’s Crash Team were working at the scene, as of early Thursday night.
Stay tuned to cecildaily.com, as more information regarding this traffic accident becomes available.
