NEWARK, Del. — When Rachel Brewer and her husband, Conor, bought a used mini bus, they did so with the intention of taking their kids on a cross-country trip in 2020. While the road trip never materialized, they found a new purpose for the bus: a mobile farm stand.
“It’s like an ice cream truck, but with vegetables,” Brewer said.
The bus parks outside Little Goat Coffee Roasting Co. on Haines Street from 3 to 4 p.m. every Tuesday. It also parks outside Conor’s mother’s house on Chrysler Avenue from 4 to 6 p.m. every Tuesday.
The mobile farm stand works on a pay-what-you-can model and offers a variety of veggies from Brewer’s Hideaway Farm in Rising Sun, Md.
Brewer’s grandparents bought the farm in 1959, and Brewer grew up there. As an adult, she spent some time farming in Vermont before moving back home in 2008.
The Brewers grow a variety of vegetables and also raise pigs and chickens. They also have a draft horse and two cows that produce milk for the family’s personal use.
Most of the farm’s produce is sold through a community supported agriculture program, through which members receive a weekly box of veggies. Previously, the farm sold produce at the Newark Natural Foods Co-op Farmers Market.
Brewer said the mobile farm stand allows her not only to sell additional produce but also to bring food to people in their communities.
The veggie bus is a family affair – Brewer’s three kids come with her and Conor and enjoy taking turns running the produce stand.
Right now, Brewer has only the two stops in Newark, though she is considering adding more locations. She may also loan the bus to other farms for use during part of the week.
