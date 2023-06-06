CHESAPEAKE CITY — In an unopposed race, Frank Vari, Hunter Dann and Ed O’Hara were elected to the Chesapeake City Council Monday.
Each elected council member will serve a two year term with this election being Vari’s seventh term on council; O’Hara’s third term on council and Dann’s first term on council as he is filling the vacancy of former Councilman Todd Greco who chose not to run for re-election.
“Since this is my first term, I am going in with open arms to help where I can to give residents in Chesapeake City the town that they want,” said Dann. “I am looking forward to serving.”
Dann noted that his decision to run for Chesapeake City Council came after he gave a presentation about his family’s Chesapeake City-based business, Dann Marine Towing. Dann said that he met with Vari and after numerous conversations, his interest in serving as a council member grew.
“I had been in conversation with Frank Vari about serving and he really helped me understand the position so I made the decision and now I am excited to serve and see what I can do for the town,” said Dann.
Chesapeake City has, of late, centered its efforts on smart growth – a principal Ed O’Hara said is one of his main focuses.
“I’d like to see the town continue to grow but in a smart way,” said O’Hara. “I look forward to working cooperatively to find a balance between growth and businesses and a continued peaceful environment for locals and the folks who live in Chesapeake City.”
Similar to O’Hara, Vari noted the importance of cooperation and maintaining Chesapeake City’s integrity.
“We are all here to work together to protect the integrity of the town and ensure that we keep everything going right for the residents that we represent,” said Vari.
Each elected official will be sworn in on July 10, 2023.
