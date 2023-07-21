Van arson

A charred van lies in a field north of Elkton on Thursday after someone torched the vehicle, causing an estimated $5,000 in damage. No arrests had been made, as of Friday. Maryland Office of the State Fire Marshal detectives are continuing their arson investigation.

 PHOTO COURTESY OF MARYLAND OFFICE OF STATE FIRE MARSHAL

ELKTON - An arson investigation is continuing after someone intentionally set fire to a van on a business property near Elkton, destroying the vehicle, according to the Maryland Office of the State Fire Marshal.


  

