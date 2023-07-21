A charred van lies in a field north of Elkton on Thursday after someone torched the vehicle, causing an estimated $5,000 in damage. No arrests had been made, as of Friday. Maryland Office of the State Fire Marshal detectives are continuing their arson investigation.
PHOTO COURTESY OF MARYLAND OFFICE OF STATE FIRE MARSHAL
ELKTON - An arson investigation is continuing after someone intentionally set fire to a van on a business property near Elkton, destroying the vehicle, according to the Maryland Office of the State Fire Marshal.
An employee called 911 at 7:33 p.m. on Thursday after discovering the charred van in the 1400 block of Appleton Road, northeast of Elkton, fire officials reported. In turn, MOSFM detectives were dispatched and went to the scene, fire officials said. Because the blaze already had burned out, fire officials added, fire companies were not called.
The deliberately-set blaze caused an estimated $4,5000 in damage to the 2006 Chevrolet Express van, which was totaled, and it destroyed approximately $500 in belongings inside the vehicle, according to an MOSFM spokesperson, who further reported that no one was injured. Fire officials identified Nathan Konemann as the van owner.
During their on-scene investigation, MOSFM detectives determined that the fire started inside the van's passenger compartment, fire officials said. Investigators concluded that someone had torched the van and, as a result, they listed "incendiary" as the cause of the blaze, fire officials added.
As of late Friday morning, no arrests has been made, fire officials reported. MOSFM officials are asking for the public's help in this arson investigation. Anyone with information that might help investigators identify the culprit or culprits is asked to call the Office of the State Fire Marshal at 800-492-7529.
