Vacant Elkton townhouse damaged by fire

The Office of the Maryland State Fire Marshal is investigating a Friday afternoon fire that caused $20,000 in damage to this two-story townhouse on Maple Court in Elkton.

 PHOTO COURTESY SINGERLY FIRE COMPANY

ELKTON — The Office of the Maryland State Fire Marshal is investigating a Friday afternoon fire that damaged a vacant townhouse on Maple Court.

The fire was reported at 4:11 p.m., consuming an end unit in the Winding Brook community. Singerly Fire Company volunteers needed only 20 minutes to contain the fire. There were no injuries reported.

A neighbor reported the blaze, officials said. Damage was estimated at $20,000 to the two-story wood frame structure.

