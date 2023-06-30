With his attorney, David Beste, watching John Bragg, owner of UnWined on the Water near Elkton, tells the Cecil County Board of License Commissioners how he has worked hard to make sure the bands at his business don’t affect the peace and quiet of his neighbors.
ELK NECK — UnWined on the Water has 30 days to prove that it has fixed its outdoor concert venue and can be a good neighbor on Plum Point Road near Elkton. If, at the end of the trial period, no further noise complaints have been received, the Plum Point Road restaurant will be allowed to expand its evening entertainment hours.
The Cecil County Board of License Commissioners applauded owner John Bragg for the changes made at the waterfront bar and restaurant. Bragg told the board he spent $30,000 for a new stage and sound system that directs the music out over the Elk River and away from residential areas.
“We also schedule decibel readings and sound monitors,” Bragg said, adding he walks the Woodcrest Shores community during performances to hear for himself. He also lets all the bands know they need to dial back their amplifiers at UnWined on the Water.
Bragg was cited last September after the board was presented with a petition bearing some 100 signatures complaining about the noise levels. The citation meant UnWined had its schedule cut from 10 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays to give a modicum of peace to neighbors. The entertainment had to end by 8 p.m. any other night.
Bragg hoped those changes would allow him to have those longer hours back.
“We have worked very hard to make the adjustments,” Bragg said, adding that he keeps in close contact with Earl Bradford, director of the Liquor Board, even sending him the list of upcoming bands. “I think we’ve done a lot and we’ve got the support of the community.”
Bradford read some of the emails he received from neighbors, stating that the noise levels have decreased significantly, but he added that few of those mentioned any agreement with allowing for a return to longer hours on weekends and holidays.
“We’re just looking for a removal of the restriction so we can get back to 10 p.m.,” Bragg said. “I do (operate) longer on a Sunday on a holiday weekend because people are off Monday.”
He added he is not interested in being open past 11 p.m., and that his kitchen closes at 8 p.m. “We’re older employees. These are not young kids sitting around after work and doing shots.”
Bradford said he allowed UnWined on the Water to have that extra hour over the Memorial Day weekend and received no complaints.
Joe Millward was president of the Woodcrest Shores Home Owners Association when the issue came to a head last fall.
“I will say we’ve had no meetings since last September about this issue,”Millward said. His bigger concern now is when the music ends there are a lot of speeding drivers leaving the establishment. His wife, Carol Millward, agreed.
“We’re a residential neighborhood with one road in and one road out,” she said. “We walk a lot and a lot of kids in strollers.”
Bragg has 30 days to prove he can be a good neighbor and has to report back the Cecil County Board of License Commissioners at its July 26 meeting.
