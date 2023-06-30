UnWined gets 30-day trial period for music

With his attorney, David Beste, watching John Bragg, owner of UnWined on the Water near Elkton, tells the Cecil County Board of License Commissioners how he has worked hard to make sure the bands at his business don’t affect the peace and quiet of his neighbors.

 CECIL WHIG PHOTO BY JANE BELLMYER

ELK NECK — UnWined on the Water has 30 days to prove that it has fixed its outdoor concert venue and can be a good neighbor on Plum Point Road near Elkton. If, at the end of the trial period, no further noise complaints have been received, the Plum Point Road restaurant will be allowed to expand its evening entertainment hours.


  

