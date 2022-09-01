UnWined on the Water adds "The Liquor Lodge"

After a number of noise complaints, the Cecil County Liquor Board ruled Wednesday that UnWined On The Water will be allowed to keep its liquor license, but under new terms. The new terms of the license prohibit the restaurant from having outdoor music after 8pm Sunday-Thursday, and prohibits outdoor music past 9pm Saturdays and Sundays. The new terms go into effect Thursday, Sept. 15.

 CECIL WHIG FILE PHOTO BY JANE BELLMYER

ELKTON — Elk Neck restaurant Unwined On The Water will no longer be able to play outdoor music as late in the night after surrounding residents filed noise complaints to the Cecil County Liquor Board.

