After a number of noise complaints, the Cecil County Liquor Board ruled Wednesday that UnWined On The Water will be allowed to keep its liquor license, but under new terms. The new terms of the license prohibit the restaurant from having outdoor music after 8pm Sunday-Thursday, and prohibits outdoor music past 9pm Saturdays and Sundays. The new terms go into effect Thursday, Sept. 15.
ELKTON — Elk Neck restaurant Unwined On The Water will no longer be able to play outdoor music as late in the night after surrounding residents filed noise complaints to the Cecil County Liquor Board.
The decision came after hours of discussion during Tuesday morning’s Liquor Board meeting ,where dozens of residents both in favor and against UnWined made attendance.
“This is the second year that residents of Woodcrest Shores have endured increasing volume of noise from UnWined On The Water,” said Joe Mullward, president of the Woodcrest Shores Home Owners Association (HOA). “I have been here for 22 years and I have never had an issue with other restaurants or bands.”
In defense of the restaurant, the UnWined owner John Bragg and his attorney explained the measures they have taken to alleviate the noise levels – most notably, testing and adjusting decibel levels throughout the night. Bragg explained that, every night, a decibel measurement is taken in front of the stage, on the deck of the property and outside of the property on Plum Point Road. In the report, Bragg presented the fact that none of the tests exceeded the state law limit of 65 Db – a seemingly meaningless factor to the board.
“This is not a decibel level decision for the board,” said County Attorney Lawrence Scott. “We do not have decibel levels in our rules, the board has discretion to grant and take back liquor licenses and this is the first time we have had a true dispute. A good faith attempt to keep noise down does not mean tranquility is achieved for the community.”
52 residents in the affected area signed a petition voicing their concerns with the noise levels emitted from UnWined. A PowerPoint presentation presented by Mullward showed Facebook messages between residents and Bragg, diagrams and images of the property. Video/audio recordings of noise levels were brought up, but unable to be played due to technical issues.
“In this situation, I employ a great number of people in Cecil County with over 65 employees under me,” said Bragg. “This decision to keep or revoke our liquor license will affect a lot of people and I just ask that you take that into consideration.”
After the board returned from a brief closed session, the board delivered their decision in regards to UnWined’s actions and found that the establishment was guilty in violation of rules and regulations Section F7 – Peace and Tranquility of The Neighborhood.
The board ruled that UnWined is allowed to keep its liquor license, but under new terms. The new terms of the license prohibit the restaurant from having outdoor music after 8pm Sunday-Thursday, and prohibits outdoor music past 9pm Saturdays and Sundays. The new terms go into effect Thursday, Sept. 15.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.