ELKTON — A man and a woman are facing several criminal charges after they allegedly burglarized an Elkton property on which the house is vacant because a fire had displaced the residents about two months ago, according to Cecil County District Court records.
Investigators arrested the suspects — Acie Tillman Boyce Jr., 26, of North East; and Stephanie Lynn Thacker, 35, of Elkton — shortly after neighbors alerted the property owners to the burglary, which occurred on New Year’s Day in the 600 block of Delaware Avenue, police reported.
Boyce and Thacker allegedly stole approximately $660 of the displaced residents’ belongings from a shed, gazebo, deck box and storage dumpster on the property, police said. The list of stolen property includes a Ryobi pressure washer valued at $150, a Mastercool Raptor refrigerant leak detector valued at $150; an exterior Ring security camera valued at $100; and motion detector light valued at $00, police added.
The investigation leading to the arrests of Boyce and Thacker started at approximately 10 a.m. on Sunday, when Elkton Police Department officers responded to the residence in the 600 block after receiving a dispatch regarding a couple stealing property at that location, court records show. Officers also received descriptions of the man and woman believed to be suspects and the clothing that they were wearing, police noted.
EPD Ofc. Andrew Tuer, who was the first officer to arrive on the scene, spoke with the two property owners, police reported. They pointed to a woman riding a bicycle a short distance away from the property and identified her as one of the suspects, police said. Tuer detained that woman, later identified as Thacker, police added.
The property owners told investigators that the second suspect — a man who was later identified as Boyce — had fled toward the woods at the end of nearby Wilson Road, according to the charging document, which further indicates that officers found Boyce and detained him after conducting a search.
Court records allege that Boyce, who was clad in blue jeans and T-shirt when officers found him, had discarded some of his clothing in an attempt to avoid detection as a suspect.
“He advised that he had fled because he didn’t want to be arrested. He also indicated that he had been wearing a camouflage jacket. A search of various trails (in) the woods produced an orange jacket, camouflage hooded sweatshirt and cream-colored sweatpants.
The two property owners told investigators that they no longer live in the house because a fire displaced them in November, according to court records and Cecil Whig archives, which show that, during that blaze, a neighbor rescued one of those residents from the burning house by helping that occupant out a window. The blaze caused an estimated $150,000 in damage to the rancher-style house, fire officials reported at the time.
In addition, the displaced residents told EPD investigators they they placed “no trespassing” signs on their fenced-in property and that they occasionally check on the property, police reported.
The couple told investigators that they went to their property on New Year’s Day morning because a neighbor had alerted that two people were on their property, police said. When they arrived there, police added, the couple found Thacker at the end of the driveway, where she allegedly was going through clothing that had been situated inside a dumpster.
They also saw Boyce on their property, court records allege.
“Boyce was located inside of the fenced-in area with two carts. The carts were brought to the property by the suspects. The victims observed that there were items on the cart that belonged to them and had been stolen from their shed, gazebo and deck box. . . . No trespassing signs were visible on the house and property,” according to the charging document.
The owners showed investigators a photo that had been taken of Boyce and Thacker on the victims’ property, before the pair fled, police reported.
“They were positively identified as Acie Boyce and Stephanie Thacker. Furthermore, the clothing recovered in the woods is the same clothing Acie Boyce was wearing on the victims’ property,” court records allege.
The suspects are each facing five charges, including second-degree burglary, which is a felony that is punishable by up to 20 years in prison if convicted, and theft of more than $100 and less than $1,500, according to court records.
Boyce and Thacker spent two nights in the Cecil County Detention Center on no bond, before gaining their pre-trial freedom after their Tuesday bail review hearings on a $10,000 unsecured bond and a $3,500 unsecured bond respectively, court records show.
