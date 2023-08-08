Crime scene tape
CHARLESTOWN — A gunman and his accomplice remained on the loose Tuesday after breaking into a Charlestown home occupied by a woman and her two teenage children - in broad daylight - and stealing unspecified pieces of property, according to the Cecil County Sheriff's Office.


  

