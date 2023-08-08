CHARLESTOWN — A gunman and his accomplice remained on the loose Tuesday after breaking into a Charlestown home occupied by a woman and her two teenage children - in broad daylight - and stealing unspecified pieces of property, according to the Cecil County Sheriff's Office.
The home-invasion style robbery occurred at approximately 11 a.m. on Monday in the 400 block of Frederick Street, police said. Clad in ski masks, the two robbers entered the residence through an unlocked front door and went directly to a room, where they removed two pieces of property, police added.
To avoid compromising the ongoing investigation, Lt. Michael Zack, a CCSO spokesman, declined to specify the two items that the robbers stole.
"One of the suspects brandished a firearm. They targeted a specific room in the house," Zack said, adding that investigators are exploring the possibility that the culprits were familiar with that residence and the victims because they targeted that specific room.
After stealing the property, the robbers ran away from the house, according to Zack, who noted that no one was injured during the incident. Investigators believe that the two men went to a nearby vehicle, which they then used to make their getaway, he reported.
Several CCSO deputies and detectives rushed to the house after the robbery was reported to authorities, police said. K9 Unit members also were dispatched to the scene, police added. A specially-trained scent dog tracked the suspects for a short distance before losing their trail, Zack reported.
As part of the ongoing investigation, detectives are trying to locate home and business security cameras on Frederick Street and the surrounding area, in hopes that they videotaped the suspects making their way to the house and, or, fleeing from it, according to Zack.
