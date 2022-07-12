CECIL COUNTY — A Delaware man and a Pennsylvania woman were killed in two boating accidents on the Elk River in four-day period, according to the Maryland Natural Resources Police.
The most recent incident occurred shortly after 6 p.m. on Sunday, when a 14-foot aluminum boat overturned on that river near Earleville, tossing all five occupants into the water, police reported.
“A good samaritan was able to rescue four of the passengers,” said Lauren Moses, a NRP public information officer. According to a relative of one of the passengers, her husband was rescued by a jetski.
But the fifth occupant — Shawn Wagner, 37, of Wilmington, Del. — could not be located in the water after the boat capsized, triggering a search that involved the Cecil County Sheriff’s Office, Maryland State Police Aviation, Cecil County Fire and EMS and the US Coast Guard, in addition to the NRP, police said.
Wagner’s body was found in the water on Monday morning, police added.
The Maryland Office of the Chief Medical Examiner is assisting in the ongoing investigation, according to Moses, who commented, “Reportedly none of the boating occupants were wearing life jackets.”
The first fatal boating accident on the Elk River occurred at approximately 10 p.m. on Wednesday (July 6), when a 21-foot Bowrider occupied by three people struck a navigation buoy, or channel marker, near Turkey Point, gravely injuring one of those occupants — Kara McCarthy, 39, of Oxford, Pa., police said. First responders transported McCarthy to an area hospital, where she died after arriving there, police added.
The other two boat occupants were treated for minor injuries, according to Moses. Emergency workers towed the boat from the crash scene, she reported.
As of Tuesday, the investigation into that fatal boating accident also remained under investigation.
The July 6 incident marked the second fatal boating accident in Maryland in a three-day period.
On July 3, a 63-year-old Pasadena woman, Laura Slattery, was killed after a vessel crashed into the back of the watercraft she occupied at the mouth of the Magothy River in Anne Arundel County, police said. The operator of the other boat then sped away from the crash scene, without stopping, according to police. Investigators have since located a boat of interest but, as of Tuesday, no arrest had been made, police added.
The capsizing of the vessel on the Elk River near Earleville on Sunday marked the third fatal boating accident in Maryland in a seven-day span, with two of them occurring on the same river in Cecil County.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.