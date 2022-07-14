ELKTON — Phillip Brooks and Eric Smith crossed paths for the first time on June 27, when the two strangers stopped at a fresh crash scene on Red Hill Road near Elkton and worked together to rescue a trapped, seriously injured driver from his burning car — seconds before flames devoured the entire vehicle.
“There was no way I was going to let that man burn up in front of me,” emphasized Smith, 49, of Elkton, prompting Brooks, 40, to nod in agreement.
Maryland State Police reported that the man Brooks and Smith rescued — Walter Franklin Compton III, 57, of Elkton — was driving a 2015 Hyundai Elantra in the eastbound lane of Red Hill Road, east of Elkton, at approximately 8 p.m. on June 27 when he lost control of his vehicle, after entering a roundabout intersection at Muddy Lane.
At that point, according to police, Compton’s car traveled “straight through the circle.”
As the car continued through the circle, it struck a curb and then cut a path through landscaping mulch in the center of the roundabout, police said. The car traveled through the circle and then veered off the right side of eastbound Red Hill Road, before crashing into a ditch, southeast of the roundabout, police added.
Three children who were passengers in Compton’s car reportedly were able to escape from the vehicle on their own.
Ambulance crews transported the youngsters — a girl, then 10, and two boys, 12 — to Nemours Children’s Hospital in Wilmington, Del., where they were treated for what investigators described as minor injuries.
When Brooks arrived at the scene, the children were seated on a nearby curb with an adult, who was consoling them while waiting for paramedics and police to arrive. Brooks, who lives on nearby Muddy Lane near Elkton, was driving to pick up his 12-year-old daughter at her friend’s home when he noticed the burning car in the ditch and learned that someone was trapped inside of the vehicle.
“Fire was coming out the engine. I couldn’t open the driver’s side door, so I tried to pull him out from the (front) passenger’s side door. But his legs were trapped under the dashboard. He was in and out. I tried to wake him up. Every time I tried to move him, he yelled, ‘You’re hurting my back,’ and I was thinking to myself, ‘Your back isn’t your biggest problem right now.’ I said, ‘You got to get out here, bub.’ The fire was getting pretty close to us at that point,” Brooks outlined.
Smith, who was heading home from his roofer job, arrived at the scene in his pickup truck after seeing rising smoke while at the nearby intersection at Delancy Road and Red Hill Road, prompting him to investigate.
Brooks estimates that he had tried to rescue Compton for three minutes, without success, when Smith showed up and jumped into action.
“I was afraid the driver was going to die in the fire. If that guy (Smith) didn’t show up and help when he did, the driver would have died, no doubt,” Brooks remarked.
After trying to open the driver’s side door, to no avail, Smith joined Brooks at the passenger’s side. Working from the rear passenger’s side, Brooks grabbed Compton’s shoulders while Smith, who was positioned at the front passenger’s side door, “under-hooked” the trapped driver’s arms, and they pulled.
“The fire had melted the windshield at this point and flames were coming into the cab. The fire was at the dashboard-steering wheel area,” Smith said, causing Brooks to interject. “The heat melted his (Smith’s) shirt sleeve.”
Every tug on Compton’s body caused him anguish. Smith informed Compton that he would have to suffer excruciating pain in order to live.
“He kept screaming out in pain. I could see bones sticking out his ankles,” Smith said. “I told him, ‘You are going to feel a lot of pain. I don’t care if you hate me, but I’m not going to watch you burn up. You’re not dying with me standing here, right in front of you.’”
So Brooks and Smith yanked simultaneously on Compton’s upper body and ignored his screams of pain. They jerked Compton out of the burning vehicle and fell to the ground with him.
“He (Compton) landed on top of me. When we hit the ground, that’s when the cab became engulfed in flames. We got him out in the nick of time,” said Smith, who estimated that he had been working with Brooks for about two minutes when they finally were able to extricate the trapped driver.
At that point, an Elkton Police Department officer arrived. He helped Brooks and Smith carry Compton farther away from the burning car, according to them.
Compton suffered serious injuries, and an ambulance crew transported him to Christiana Hospital in Delaware, police reported. Official information regarding Compton’s medical condition was unavailable, as of late Thursday afternoon.
MSP investigators suspect that Compton was under the influence of alcohol at the time of the fiery crash, according to the accident report.
Compton is facing numerous traffic charges, including driving while impaired by alcohol while transporting a minor, driving while impaired by alcohol, driving while intoxicated by alcohol, speeding, negligent driving and failure to control speed to avoid a collision, according to Cecil County District Court records.
The heroic efforts to save Compton are noted in the MSP accident report, which reads, “The operator was trapped within the vehicle and was extricated by witnesses. The vehicle became engulfed in flames.”
On Thursday afternoon, Smith downplayed the fact that he entered a burning vehicle to rescue Compton.
“I would do it again in a heartbeat. It is a human being,” Smith stressed.
Brooks did likewise.
“There wasn’t much of a thought process at all,” Brooks said, explaining, “I’m not going to stand there and watch a man burn to death.”
