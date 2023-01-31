ELKTON — Two men remained jailed on murder charges Tuesday after they allegedly beat a man to death inside a guest room at an Elkton motel over the weekend, according to Cecil County District Court records.
Investigators identified the suspects as Timothy Allen Carter, 43, of the 200 block of Hollingsworth Manor in Elkton; and William Fred Burleigh, 38, of the 100 block of Carters Mill Road near Elkton.
Court records identify the murder victim as 60-year-old Michael Chiveral. Those court documents further indicate that Chiveral was Burleigh’s roommate at the time of the fatal incident, which purportedly occurred late Saturday night inside Room 308 at the New Eastern Inn in the 200 block of East Pulaski Highway (Route 40).
It appeared that Chiveral had bled from his blunt-force trauma injuries for a portion of the weekend — possibly for as long as 24 hours — before Burleigh contacted authorities, based on information contained in the charging documents filed against him and Carter.
Elkton Police Department officers responded to Room 308 at 11:49 p.m. on Sunday after receiving that call regarding a person in cardiac arrest and they found Chiveral, unconscious and not breathing, on the bed, police said. First responders performed life-saving measures, to no avail, police added. Chiveral was pronounced dead at the scene.
Investigators reported in court papers that they documented “varying degrees of coagulated blood” on Chiveral, who had suffered significant blunt-force trauma to his face and to the right side of his head. They noted the same variations in the blood found on a bedside dresser and inside the bathroom, court records show.
“There was also dried blood on the victim’s hands. There was extensive blood on the bedding and pillow, where the victim was found,” according to court records.
Burleigh was there when officers arrived at Room 308, but Carter wasn’t present, court records indicate.
During his preliminary interview, Burleigh told an EPD officer that Carter and Chiveral had gotten into a fight inside that guest room at some point between approximately 4:30 p.m and 8:30 p.m. on Saturday and that it stemmed from a previous altercation that Burleigh had had with Chivel, according to court records. Burleigh maintained that Carter was “protecting him,” court records show.
Burleigh also told that officer that he and Carter left Chiveral in Room 308 shortly after the fight and that, when Burleigh returned alone early Sunday morning, Chiveral was “acting normal,” police said.
In addition, Burleigh told that officer that he fell asleep inside Room 308 at about 7 p.m. on Sunday and that, when he awoke at approximately 11 p.m. on Sunday, some four hours later, he noticed that Chiveral was “bleeding profusely from the face” and was in cardiac arrest, police added. Burleigh maintained that, before falling asleep, he had tried to get Chiveral to go the hospital to receive medical treatment for his injuries, police noted.
During his second police interview, Burleigh told a different investigator that the “sound of an altercation” awoke him inside that guest room at an unspecified time on Saturday, prompting him to go into the bathroom to investigate the source of the noise, police reported.
Burleigh admitted that he was involved in the assault, however, during that second interview, court records allege.
“Burleigh stated when he approached the bathroom, he observed Carter ‘beating the (expletive) out of Chiveral.’ I asked Burleigh how bad was Carter beating Chiveral. Burleigh responded ‘bad.’ I asked Burleigh if Chiveral was in a defensive position or defending himself. Burleigh advised Chiveral was not defending himself, (that) he was ‘just taking the punches.’ Burleigh admitted to striking Chiveral also,” the investigator outlines in one of the charging documents.
The information provided by Burleigh prompted investigators to obtain a search warrant for Carter’s residence at 209 Hollingsworth Manor, where they arrested Carter without incident at some point on Monday, court records show.
A woman at that residence asked investigators if the search warrant related to an assault that had occurred “the other night,” before elaborating that “Carter and Burleigh made statements regarding assaulting a 60-year-old man at Burleigh’s motel room.”
That woman told investigators that “Carter and Burleigh were bragging about beating the (expletive) out of Burleigh’s roommate,” whom detectives knew to be Chiveral, according to charging documents.
“(The woman) advised she was on the phone with Carter while the altercation was occurring and she heard Burleigh ask to get a few in,” court records allege.
During his police interview, after waiving his right to remain silent, Carter admitted that he had struck Chiveral several times, according to court records.
“While both Burleigh and Carter were interviewed and processed, both parties had significant injuries to their hands, specifically lacerations and contusions. These injuries, along with their admissions of assaulting Chiveral, were consistent with the injuries suffered by the victim,” court records allege.
Carter is charged with first-degree murder, a felony offense that is punishable by up to life in prison without parole if convicted, according to court records, which also list first-degree assault, second-degree assault and reckless endangerment as charges against him.
Burleigh is charged with second-degree murder, which carries a maximum 30-year sentence if convicted, court records show. In addition, according to court records, Burleigh is charged with first-degree assault and second-degree assault — punishable by up to 25 years and 10 years in prison, respectively, if convicted, court records show.
Carter and Burleigh remained in the Cecil County Detention on no bond late Tuesday afternoon, after their bail review hearings earlier that day, according to court records.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.