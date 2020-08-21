Wednesday afternoon, several local residents helped save two kittens from a storm grate on the corner of West Main and Bow Streets.
Employees with ChristianaCare, Union Hospital as well as workers with Premier Auto and Tire, and the Town of Elkton worked to rescue the two cats. It took around an hour to conduct the rescue, as an attempt was made to coax the kittens out with tuna and treats, but the two cats crawled deeper into the drain pipe. After additional efforts the cats were rescued and are now safe and secure.
