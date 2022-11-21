WASHINGTON, D.C. — Two Harford County men are facing federal criminal charges for their alleged roles in the Jan. 6, 2021 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol building, including assaulting law enforcement officers, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office in the District of Columbia.
Prosecutors identified the suspects as Douglas Wyatt, 49, and his stepson, Jacob Michael Therres, 25, both of whom live in Fallston.
Wyatt and Therres are charged with assaulting, resisting, or impeding officers and with interfering with law enforcement officers during a civil disorder, both of which are felonies, and five related misdemeanor offense, prosecutors said. FBI investigators arrested the father and his stepson on Nov. 14, and they made their initial court appearance the next day, prosecutors added.
Investigators and prosecutors maintain that the actions of Wyatt and Therres, in addition to the actions of hundreds of others who converged at the nation’s capitol that day from across the country, disrupted a joint session of the U.S. Congress convened to ascertain and count the electoral votes related to the 2020 presidential election.
Prosecutors reported that, according to court documents, Wyatt was involved in multiple assaults of law enforcement officers with a chemical spray on the Lower West Terrace of the Capitol during the afternoon of Jan. 6, 2021. Wyatt also stands accused of shouting several obscenities at officers and of helping pull away another rioter’s flag from an officer who attempted to grab it, prosecutors reported.
In addition, Wyatt handed a long, heavy plank to Therres, who then used it to strike an officer in the head, prosecutors allege. The officer has experienced lingering medical effects from that blow to his head, prosecutors said. Therres also allegedly sprayed a chemical irritant toward a line of officers, prosecutors added.
The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Columbia and the Department of Justice National Security Division’s Counterterrorism Section are prosecuting the criminal cases against Wyatt and Therres, prosecutors reported. Investigators received “valuable assistance” from the U.S. Capitol Police and the Metropolitan Police Department, prosecutors noted.
During the 22 months since the Jan. 6, 2021 insurrection, investigators have arrested approximately 900 people in nearly all 50 states and charged them with crimes related to the breach of the U.S. Capitol, prosecutors said. Of those, prosecutors added, more than 275 people have been charged with assaulting or impeding law enforcement.
