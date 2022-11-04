ELKTON — Two gunmen remained on the loose Friday after opening fire into a car in the parking lot of an Elkton convenience store Thursday evening – sending the front-seat passenger of that vehicle to the hospital with "non-life-threatening" bullet wounds, according to the Elkton Police Department.
Investigators reported that the unknown gunmen fired "10 to 13" bullets into the car during the incident, which occurred at approximately 9:30 p.m. Thursday at the Royal Farms in the 1100 block of East Pulaski Highway (Route 40), near the Delancy Road intersection.
An ambulance crew transported the wounded 19-year-old man to Christiana Hospital in Delaware, where he was treated for a bullet wound to his shoulder and a "graze" wound to his neck, police reported. Information on the wounded man's medical condition was unavailable, as of Friday afternoon.
The victim was in the front passenger's seat of a yellow Ford Mustang, while it was parked at the fuel pumps and the driver was inside the convenience store, police said. When the driver returned to the Mustang and started to drive away, two nearby men on foot fired several shots into the car, police added.
"Both suspects had handguns and both fired them into the vehicle," outlined EPD Lt. David Confer, one of the investigators who responded to the scene.
The operator of the Mustang sped away from the shooters and headed down Delancy Road, according to Confer. After traveling a short distance down Delancy Road, the car "stalled out," Confer said. At that point, he added, the driver and his wounded passenger ran to a friend's nearby residence, where a 911 call was made. The ambulance crew transported the wounded man from that location to the hospital, he noted.
Confer declined to publicly specify a motive for the shooting, explaining that he did not want to compromise the ongoing investigation, and then commented, "But we have our suspicions."
The lieutenant reported that EPD investigators have been studying video gleaned from the convenience store's security cameras in an effort to identify the two suspects, whom, as of late Friday afternoon, police officials described only as black men.
