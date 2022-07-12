ELKTON — On Monday, Maryland Governor Larry Hogan announced $18.8 million for 22 Chesapeake Bay restoration projects, two of them in Cecil County.
On July 11, Hogan and the Maryland Department of Natural Resources (DNR) announced the $18.8 million reward that will be divided amongst the 22 projects. The funds for the grants were provided by the Chesapeake and Atlantic Coastal Bays Trust Fund and the 2022 recipients were picked from 51 proposals that were based on the state dollar per pound of nutrient and sediment reduced, project readiness, scientific rigor, geographic distribution, and overall quality.
The Cecil Land Trust (CLT) and the Cecil County Government-Stormwater Management Division (CCG-SMD) both have restoration projects that are two of the 22 ecological restoration projects to receive the grant with the Cecil Land Trust receiving $2,375,000 and the Cecil County Government-Stormwater Management Division receiving $2,000.000.
Out of the 22 projects, both of the Cecil County based projects are among the top five highest funded from the grant. The Cecil Land Trust is the second highest recipient of the grant coming in $125,000 short of the $2.5 million the Baltimore County Dept. of Environment Protection received.
“As a farmer, we wouldn’t ever be able to afford to do this even though we know it needs to be done,” said Bill Kilby, the President of the Board of Directors for the Cecil Land Trust. “We are appreciative of the DNR and the Hogan Administration.”
The Cecil Land Trust, in partnership with the Ecosystem Investment Partners (EIP), plans to expand upon their work to restore stream channels and riparian barriers. So far, the CLT has made 93,000 linear feet of restorations across six projects.
With a particular target set on the North East Water Shed, the Cecil Land Trust and EIP look to restore 4,743 linear feet of degraded streams, enhance 1.3 acres of wetlands, and place 27.5 acres of riparian buffer.
“Our goal is to look at livestock farms because that is where the money is going to be best well spent for restorations,” Kilby said. “If we target livestock farms to keep, for example, cows out of the streams, we plant trees, and re-shape the streams, we can cut back the amount of sediment going into the bay.”
Kilby notes that Cecil County stream banks contain large amounts of legacy sediment and when the streams flood and the banks erode, all of that sediment is easily washed into the bay. The solution to this is to re-align the waterways by raising the stream bed and spreading the banks to allow for both storm, and flood water to flush out of the waterways rather than eat away at the banks.
“Our work helps the town’s clean water goals and it also helps farmers become more sustainable because these are projects individuals cannot afford to do without funding,” Kilby said.
The Cecil County Government-Stormwater Management Division also plans to restore areas in North East, but their plans focus on an unnamed tributary of the North East Creek where they look to make 2,500 linear feet worth of restorations. The CCG-SMD also plans to construct a surface sand filter at the Cecil County Public Schools Administrative Service Center in North East.
As a continuation of CCG-SMD’s restoration project, they have a proposed floodplain reconnection that aims to integrate multiple stream restoration techniques to help create wetlands, increase groundwater recharge potential, provide flood storage reduction, enhance riparian buffers, improve wildlife habitat, and reduce sediment and nutrients that flow downstream. CCG-SMD did not respond to our request for comment as of press time.
“Our administration’s commitment to environmental stewardship has included making record investments in Chesapeake Bay restoration, and fully funding the Chesapeake and Atlantic Coastal Bays Trust Fund,” said Governor Hogan. “Each of these projects plays a critical role in improving the quality of the bay and making our ecosystem more resilient.”
