Turkey Point Light Station at Elk Neck State Park gets visitors from all over the world because of its spectacular views, history and experiences, including the chance to walk up a flight of 50 steps to the top of the light house.
Joe Carabetta, vice president of Turkey Point Light Station, Inc, Mary Ironside, manager of Elk Neck State Park, Cecil County Councilwoman Jackie Gregory, Danny Grove with Grove Brothers Construction, Rita Colemanm president of TLPS, Del. Kevin Hornberger and Cecil County Executive Danielle Hornberger helped break ground Friday for the new bell tower at Turkey Point Light Station.
Shovels at the ready to break ground for the bell tower to be built next to Turkey Point Light Station in Elk Neck State Park.
With ground broken at Turkey Point Light Station, construction will begin soon on the replica bell tower at the site inside Elk Neck State Park.
ELK NECK — Members of Turkey Point Light Station, Inc. have taken another step toward returning the lighthouse keeper’s property to its former glory with a groundbreaking to signal construction of a bell tower.
Rita Coleman, president of the non-profit preservation group, said grants from Maryland have paid for the project, which will erect an 8-by-10-foot building next to the lighthouse itself. Coleman noted that the new bell tower will be a replica but would not be in the same location as the first.
“The original tower fell off the cliff,” Coleman said.
Danny Grove and Grove Brothers, the Rising Sun contractors, got the job.
“Hopefully by next spring it will be done,” Grove said.
Meanwhile, the group is looking for a bell for the tower.
“We want a suitable alternative to the original,” Coleman said, adding the clapper will not be needed. Situated inside Elk Neck State Park, wildlife officials do not want the sounds of the bell to disturb native wildlife.
“The whole point is you want to recognize what it was like ... so people can have a glimpse of the past,” said Mary Ironsides, park manager.
Turkey Point Lighthouse was built in 1838. The bell tower followed in 1888.
“Today we mark the new beginning of Turkey Point Light Station that started with Dean Rice,” said Joe Carabetta, vice president of TPLS, referring to the late founder. “Ultimately we want to have the house back. That was Dean’s wish.”
