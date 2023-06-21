TURKEY POINT — The construction of the Turkey Point Lighthouse bell tower has neared completion with the installation of a 41-inch bell that occurred earlier this month.
The bell, casted in 1891 by the Stuckstede Foundry in St. Louis, Missouri, is a near perfect historical representation of the bell that occupied the original Turkey Point bell tower decades ago.
“This bell is one inch bigger than the 40-inch original bell and casted two years later than the original bell,” said the Vice President of Turkey Point Light Station Incorporated, Joe Carabetta.
The new bell tower, constructed by Rising Sun-based contractor, Daniel Grove – who also specializes in historical restorations – was built roughly 30 feet away from the location of the former bell tower that stood on a cliff.
“We have a bit more freedom with this project because we are building it from the ground up so there isn’t any existing structure we had to build on or off of,” Carabetta said.
Carabetta noted that prior to the new bell arriving at Turkey Point, it was part of a chime system for a church in New Jersey. After the church closed, Bellcastings – in Loudon, Tennessee – bought the bell, along with the 10 others that made up the chime system.
Carabetta said that he and his friend, Nathan Minks, drove a pickup truck to Tennessee to get the nearly 1,300 pound bell that now sits on the newly constructed bell tower.
The fully grant-funded bell tower project awaits window shutters, rain gutters and a locking mechanism for the bell’s clapper.
“The state park does not want us ringing the bell all of the time because it could disturb wildlife so we need to install a lock so we can control who rings the bell and when,” said Carabetta.
In an agreement with the Elk Neck State Park, the bell will only be rung on weekends when the Turkey Point Lighthouse opens and closes for the day.
Officials anticipate the project to be completed later this week.
“This project was a team effort between everyone in TPLS, the county delegation, the state park and the state delegation,” Carabetta said.
