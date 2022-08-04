A pickup truck is wedged partially inside the former Bomba's restaurant near North East on Thursday morning, after a two-vehicle collision on nearby West Pulaski Highway (U.S. 40). The truck veered off the road after impact and struck the building.
First responders work Thursday morning after a pickup truck (right) crashed into the defunct Bomba's restaurant near North East. The truck veered off the highway after colliding with a sport utility vehicle in the intersection of West Pulaski Highway (U.S. 40) and Route 272, approximately 100 yards away from the former restaurant.
CECIL WHIG PHOTO BY CARL HAMILTON
CECIL WHIG PHOTO BY CARL HAMILTON
CECIL WHIG PHOTO BY CARL HAMILTON
CECIL WHIG PHOTO BY CARL HAMILTON
NORTH EAST - Two people suffered non-life-threatening injuries Thursday morning when a pickup truck and a sport utility vehicle collided at a West Pulaski Highway (U.S. 40) intersection near North East, causing the truck to veer off the road and crash into a defunct restaurant, according to Maryland State Police.
The SUV, meanwhile, veered off the highway after impact and crashed into an unoccupied van parked at the nearby McDonald's, police reported.
An MSP helicopter crew flew the pickup truck driver to University of Maryland's Shock Trauma Unit in Baltimore, police said. An ambulance crew drove the SUV operator to ChristianaCare's Union Hospital in Elkton, police added. As of late Thursday afternoon, police officials had not released the names of the people involved in the collision.
The pickup truck, which investigators identified as the "at-fault" vehicle, was heading north on Route 272 at approximately 11 a.m. Thursday when it entered the Route 40 intersection, according to MSP 1st Sgt. Michael Catalano, who is second-in-command at the North East Barrack.
At the same time, the Honda SUV was making a left turn onto eastbound Route 40 from southbound Route 272, he reported.
The northbound truck crashed into the passenger's side of the turning SUV in the intersection, police said. On impact, police added, the SUV veered off the south side of eastbound Route 40 and struck an unoccupied van parked in the McDonald's lot.
Meanwhile, the truck was redirected. It traveled eastward in the Route 40 median for several yards, before losing a front tire, police reported. After losing the tire, the truck veered across eastbound Route 40, went through an empty parking lot and crashed into the former Bomba's restaurant, according to police. That former restaurant is approximately 100 yards east away from where the SUV came to rest.
The truck crashed into the unoccupied building at the actual entrance of the former restaurant. The front section of the truck entered the building, and the vehicle got wedged there. Bomba's restaurant permanently closed in 2018 after 14 months of business, according to Cecil Whig archives.
"We're not sure if the driver's foot was stuck on the gas pedal or if it was mechanic problem, but the tires were still moving and the building was filling up with smoke. Three troopers removed some debris and extricated the driver, before paramedics arrived," Catalano outlined.
Troopers are investigating the possibility that the pickup truck driver experienced a medical issue in the moments before the collision, police said. As of late Thursday afternoon, the investigation continued, police added.
