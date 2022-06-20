RISING SUN — Deputies with the Cecil County Sheriff's Office had to make two trips Monday morning to get details on a crash between a pick up truck and an Amish Buggy on Red Toad Road.
"It was a little weird," said Lt. Michael Holmes, CCSO spokesmen.
The victims of the collision, a 26-year-old man and his two toddlers, walked home from the scene. Deputies located them at the family home in the 400-block of Ebenezer Church Road.
"We got the call around 8:56 a.m.," Holmes said. Initial reports indicate the driver of a 2002 Chevrolet Silverado came over a hill on Red Toad Road and did not see the buggy in time to avoid the collision. The truck driver stayed on the scene but the buggy driver did not. Both vehicles were traveling east on Red Toad.
"After the accident the dad takes them all and walked them home," he said. The condition of the horse is not known.
However, the children -- a 2-year old and a 3-year-old -- as well as the father appeared to need medical care, Holmes said, adding the father tried to insist he was not injured. The children were taken by helicopter to A.I. duPont Children's Hospital in Wilmington, Del. and their father was flown to Christiana Hospital in Newark, Holmes said.
The incident is still under investigation, according to police.
