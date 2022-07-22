NORTH EAST — After Trevor McNabb’s sudden passing on April 16, his family wanted to create a scholarship in McNabb’s name to give back to the community that he served.
Trevor McNabb was just 22 when he died in his sleep after working a shift at the Singerly Fire Company, where he served as Assistant EMS Chief, then going to his paying job at St. Francis Hospital EMS in Wilmington.
In a press release last week, Cecil College announced the creation of the Trevor McNabb Memorial Scholarship, which will help fund the training of paramedics and emergency medical responders in McNabb’s honor. McNabb was a graduate of the paramedic training program at Cecil College.
“We have had a small program before, but this is allowing us to open up this program to local students who might want to be emergency responders and paramedics,” Karen Uricoli, Executive Director of the Cecil College Foundation and Alumni Development, said.
According to David McNabb, McNabb’s father, the process of creating the scholarship started around 48 hours after Trevor’s passing.
The starting donations for the scholarship fund included items such as flowers, T-shirts, memorial coins and sunglasses, David McNabb said. And all of those funds, along with individual donations, went into the scholarship fund.
Robert Muller, Program Director of Cecil College Paramedic Program, reinforced McNabb’s legacy of giving back to the community.
“Trevor was passionate and dedicated to service for others, providing an infectious spirit of hope and inspiration to all those that met him in both his personal and professional lives,” said Muller in a prepared statement.
While McNabb was in the paramedic program at Cecil College, Muller enjoyed seeing the passion that McNabb put across in his studies and experience.
“It was a pleasure,” Muller said. “I mean, he was always engaged, asking tough questions, challenging, trying to critically think and expand understanding of topics.”
According to a prepared statement, McNabb who is a native of Newark, Del., spent much of his life serving others from a young age. In 2015, McNabb joined the Christiana Fire Company, where he became certified as an Emergency Medical Responder by The Delaware State Fire School.
Soon after joining the Christiana Fire Company, McNabb learned through friends that there was a need for his services at the Singerly Fire Company. Upon hearing this news, McNabb joined the station house in 2016. Through his dedication to his work and serving the community he was recognized by the department for his skills and work ethic. Since McNabb was highly focused on his training, it allowed him to become a nationally certified EMT in 2017 and an IV Technician in 2017. He was also recognized as a field training officer and certified to drive the emergency response vehicles.
Outside of his duties with the Singerly station, McNabb also worked as a private transport EMT for Saint Francis Hospital in Wilmington, where he became an EMT III, FTO, and served as an instructor. His obligations extended to service with Five Points Fire Company, Talleyville Fire Company, and the Aberdeen Fire Company.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.