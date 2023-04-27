NEWARK, Del. — A major project to reconstruct the Interstate 95 interchange at Del. 896 will begin within the next couple weeks, kicking off a more than two-year process expected to cause traffic delays in the area.
The $284 million project should be complete by fall 2025.
“This project is very accelerated, so they’re really going to be working around the clock on this project, probably six days and nights a week, potentially sometimes seven,” said Mark Buckalew, chief of construction and materials for the Delaware Department of Transportation. “This job is going to be hit very hard. The intent was to kind of get in this area and get out. Given the size and scope and impact to the community, we want to try and finish this project as quickly as possible.”
DelDOT officials held a virtual public meeting about the project Wednesday evening, providing the public the first detailed look at how the project will impact traffic in Newark.
Starting next month, the northbound I-95 exit ramp onto Del. 896 will be closed for the duration of the project. The ramp from Del. 896 to southbound I-95 will be closed for a year starting this summer. Traffic will be detoured to the Del. 273 interchange.
The full capacity of I-95 will be maintained throughout the project, though traffic will shift onto the center median to allow crews to widen the acceleration and deceleration lanes.
Officials said one of the biggest local impacts will be on Del. 72 near the overpass that carries I-95 over the road. Starting this summer, traffic will be shifted to one side of Del. 72, where there will be one lane in each direction, to allow workers to widen the overpass.
Throughout the project, there will be shoulder and lane closures on I-95, Del. 896 and Del. 72. There will also be overnight detours on all three roads and full closures of Del. 896 and Del. 72. Dates of those closures and detours will be announced later.
The interchange project has been planned for several years and is intended to improve safety and operational concerns.
From 2019 to 2021, there were 746 crashes at the interchange, roughly two crashes every three days, according to DelDOT engineer Breanna Kovach.
The biggest safety issue is the “weaving” caused by the close proximity of exit and entrance ramps.
“The folks who are traveling southbound on 896 going onto northbound 95 are weaving with the drivers exiting 95 southbound headed to 896 southbound,” Kovach said. “Both of these are very heavy volumes of traffic, causing crashes associated with the weaving.”
In addition, the sharp curves on the ramps often cause trucks to overturn, and delays on the ramps cause traffic to back up on southbound I-95.
To fix the issues, DelDOT will build new flyover ramps from southbound Del. 896 to northbound I-95 and from southbound I-95 to southbound Del. 896. The flyovers will increase the distance between exit and entrance ramps, reducing the traffic weaving.
The project also includes widening a 1-mile stretch of the interstate to provide for longer acceleration and deceleration lanes, as well as upgraded lighting, rehabilitation of 10 existing bridges and the construction of six new bridges for the flyovers.
It will also include a new 10-foot walking and bicycling path over I-95, running from Welsh Tract Road to Old Baltimore Pike. The path, which officials said will provide the missing link in bicycle connectivity in the area, will be part of one of the flyovers, with a concrete median separating cyclists and pedestrians from cars.
“It will be a much needed crossing for pedestrians and cyclists,” said Barry Benton, of DelDOT engineering contractor GPI.
For updates about the project, visit 95896improvements.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.