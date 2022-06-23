RISING SUN — New traffic markings are blooming like dandelions in Rising Sun.
If you live in or drive through the town, be aware that at least one – and possibly two – intersections along Wilson Avenue are getting new stop signs. Also, that blue box in center square has been painted – but it's no longer blue, it's white.
"It couldn't be blue," said Rising Sun Commissioner Augie Pierson. In transportation parlance, blue indicates handicapped access. However, it's hard to miss the big white X where Queen, Main and Pearl Streets meet in front of town hall. Pierson said Chris Wiggins did the striping.
"We've put up two signs and we're going to put out a press release," he said, but added he doesn't expect it to fix the problem. "There's two signs. You can literally see them and people still go into the box."
Along Wilson Avenue at West Cherry Street and Douglas Court the two way stop is becoming a four way stop. Drivers may notice the signs have been erected and are covered in black plastic. Calvin Bonenberger, town administrator, said those signs will be unveiled soon.
Meanwhile, Chief Chip Peterson said there will likely be similar signage going up at Wilson Avenue and Kirks Court.
"There are people coming into town at a high rate of speed and lots of kids walking to the park," Peterson said. Kirks Court is the entrance to Rising Sun Veteran's Memorial Park and the Rising Sun Little League complex.
Peterson said warning tickets would be issued for a period of time, but then tickets would follow. Pierson is hoping the sting of a ticket will fix the intersection.
"It will be a traffic violation and a $70 fine," Pierson said.
The white box came at Pierson's insistence because drivers blocking the intersection cause issues for not only general traffic but, more importantly, create response issues for emergency services.
"Baltimore City has a few of these white boxes," Pierson said. He said eventually he hopes drivers will learn: "Hey, I can't stop in that area."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.