Toys for Tots Cecil County coordinator excited about community response

Betty Dean looks over the 175 thank you cards she received from students who were given new books by Cecil County’s Toys for Tots.

 CECIL WHIG PHOTO BY JANE BELLMYER

ELKTON — Despite water damage to their building caused by a broken valve, Cecil County Toys for Tots celebrated the charity’s most successful year yet after providing gifts to over 15,000 kids – nearly tripling numbers from the past two years.


Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.