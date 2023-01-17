ELKTON — Despite water damage to their building caused by a broken valve, Cecil County Toys for Tots celebrated the charity’s most successful year yet after providing gifts to over 15,000 kids – nearly tripling numbers from the past two years.
“The amount of children we helped this year wouldn’t have been possible without the books that we received and gave to the schools this year,” said Toys for Tots Coordinator Betty Dean. “We figure 200 kids per school that we helped.”
Dean noted that the amount of books Toys for Tots received is something the organization has never encountered in the past.
“Before, we never used to have books to give out to schools,” said Dean. “But this year we got three tractor-trailers full of them.”
During the 2022 gift drive, Toys for Tots received a total of 195,189 books, 19,092 toys and 1,274 stocking stuffers which allowed the organization to provide an average of 5.63 gifts per child. Dean described the method for calculating the gifts per child as a formula where three books equals one gift, four stocking stuffers equals one gift and one toy equals one gift.
“This was the best year yet,” said Coordinator Betty Dean. “I cannot believe how much the community came together.”
Toys for Tots welcomes year-round donations. Anyone interested in donating or volunteering should visit Toys for Tots’ Facebook page or contact Dean at Bettydean15@comcast.net.
