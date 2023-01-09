ELKTON — Restoration efforts at the Toys for Tots distribution center in the Big Elk Mall have proven successful after a broken water valve flooded the building with 38,000 gallons of water. Toys for Tots will be able to use the building again as the only damages were to the leftover toys – which were donated to a local elementary school.
After further investigation, the malfunction of the water valve that flooded the building was caused by age.
“The only things damaged by the water at this point were the leftover toys which we donated to Holly Hall Elementary School,” said Toys for Tots Coordinator Betty Dean. “The school will sanitize the toys and then utilize them for their after school play program and for children in the school.”
Dean says the wood shelving units and even the carpet were able to be saved from damages due to professional clean-up services coordinated by the owners of the Big Elk Mall, The Cordish Company. Along with the cleanup, The Cordish Company was able to restore the valve.
“I really thank Cordish for being on top of the whole thing, they were such a big help” said Dean.
Since the leftover toys were damaged by the water, Toys for Tots will be starting from scratch next holiday season as Dean says the leftover toys usually serve as a starting point for the following year.
Toys for Tots accepts donations all year and anyone interested should visit their Facebook page or contact Dean at Bettydean15@comcast.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.