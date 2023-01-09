ELKTON — Restoration efforts at the Toys for Tots distribution center in the Big Elk Mall have proven successful after a broken water valve flooded the building with 38,000 gallons of water. Toys for Tots will be able to use the building again as the only damages were to the leftover toys – which were donated to a local elementary school.


