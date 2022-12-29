ELKTON — Early Wednesday morning, the Cecil County Toys for Tots distribution center in Elkton suffered over 38,000 gallons of water in flooding from a broken water valve in the building’s wall, according to Betty Dean, Toys for Tots coordinator. Fortunately, gifts had gone out to over 6,000 children prior to the flooding.
As of press time, Dean said it was unclear when the flooding, that was discovered Wednesday morning, began.
“I want to cry because the community was so great this year,” said Dean.
According to Dean, the majority of the gifts Toys for Tots received were delivered to families, but due to late donations, Dean says there was an abundance of leftover toys in the facility that were affected by the water.
“The toys that we have left over are what we would start with as a starting point for next year and I thought I would have a great start for next year and that I wouldn’t have to go out to buy as many toys because of how many late donations we got,” said Dean. “Now everything is wiped out.”
Dean said that upon her arrival to the building Wednesday morning, roughly four to five inches of water sat on the floor inside the building and covered the parking lot.
“Apparently the water was running out the doors and all over the parking lot,” said Dean. “They were out there salting the parking lot because it was like a skating rink.”
Along with the leftover toys from this holiday season, Dean says numerous antique toys that were headed to auction were ruined by the flooding as well.
“We picked bags up off the floor and water was just running out of the bags,” said Dean. “It is so bad that the water has run under the carpet and the carpet is coming up off the floor, I am not even sure we will be able to use that building again.”
Dean says she is unsure what the cost of the damages to the facility are, but the presswood shelving units and walls along with the carpet will all need to be thrown out due to water damage – a repair she does not think insurance will cover.
“My Toys for Tots insurance will not cover this because it was no fault of mine,” said Dean. “It’s not like the toys were stolen or anything like that.”
The cause of the broken water valve has yet to be disclosed, but Dean said she is certain the valve did not freeze over.
Before anything can be done to the facility, the owners of the mall, Cordish Companies, will need to have the water removed from the building, according to Dean.
Cordish Companies could not be reached for comment prior to press time.
“This is going to be a massive cleanup and I don’t even know where to think of starting,” said Dean.
Anyone interested in helping Toys for Tots’ restoration efforts should visit their Facebook page or contact Dean at Bettydean15@comcast.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.