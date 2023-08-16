Vandals opening hydrants in Elkton, Chesapeake City

Elkton and Chesapeake City officials are trying to identify the person or persons who are illegally opening fire hydrants in the early morning hours and wasting thousands of gallons of water. Perryville had a similar problem and installed locking mechanisms on more than 50 of its hydrants.

 CECIL WHIG FILE PHOTO

ELKTON — One of the water storage towers serving the town of Elkton was drained early Wednesday morning by a vandal or vandals that opened fire hydrants, according to Michelle Henson, Elkton's Assistant Town Administrator.


  

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.