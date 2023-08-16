Elkton and Chesapeake City officials are trying to identify the person or persons who are illegally opening fire hydrants in the early morning hours and wasting thousands of gallons of water. Perryville had a similar problem and installed locking mechanisms on more than 50 of its hydrants.
ELKTON — One of the water storage towers serving the town of Elkton was drained early Wednesday morning by a vandal or vandals that opened fire hydrants, according to Michelle Henson, Elkton's Assistant Town Administrator.
Henson is hoping residents in Buttonwoods and Kensington Courts can check security cameras for any evidence or potential identity of a suspect. Anyone with camera footage can send it to Elkton Police Officer Candace Pirritano at cpirritano@elktonpd.org
Employees with the Elkton Department of Public Works were alerted around 3 a.m. that a hydrant had been opened at White Hall Road and Milhollan Drive. Henson said DPW estimates that as much as 1,000 gallons per minute was lost.
"The Thomson water tower dropped 14 feet," she said. "The cost associated with this is obscene."
Henson posted to the town's Facebook page Wednesday to get help.
"This water loss is not just a needless expense - it is a life safety issue," Henson said in a message to residents. "While starting your day without water pressure is annoying, imagine a fire in your home or that of a loved one and there being little to no water pressure to fight the fire."
Henson said Chesapeake City also sustained the same damage.
Jesse Cloud, administrative assistant for Chesapeake City, said four hydrants were opened illegally early Monday and several more Tuesday.
Cloud said the only clue right now is a dark pick up truck seen in the area. Chesapeake City's water service is provided by Artesian.
Henson said she hopes this doesn't force the town to have to place locks on all its fire hydrants. Perryville did that because certain small business owners were tapping into their hydrants and taking water for free.
"That's one more minute firefighters have to take to fight the fire," Henson said of the locking mechanisms. "I guess we're going to have to start doing that."
