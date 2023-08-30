Perryville needs water samples from residents

Kevin Pampuch from AECOM, the engineering firm conducting a water quality study for Perryville, said they need residents seeing dirty or discolored water to collect a sample and call town hall.

 JANE BELLMYER/CECIL WHIG

PERRYVILLE — Town of Perryville officials have a simple request of its residents; if you are seeing dirty or discolored water coming from your taps: get a sample.


  

