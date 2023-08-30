PERRYVILLE — Town of Perryville officials have a simple request of its residents; if you are seeing dirty or discolored water coming from your taps: get a sample.
“We’re having trouble getting a discolored water sample,” Kevin Pampuch with AECOM, told the mayor and commissioners recently. AECOM is conducting a comprehensive water quality study that includes looking at every foot of water line, connectors, valves, water storage and the quality of the water itself.
“We want to see exactly what the resident is seeing in real time,” said George Patchell, town administrator. Collect the sample in a clean container and call town hall.
Pampuch said there could be several reasons for the discoloration including hydrant flushing, a fire or a water line break.
“The chlorinated water going in could be reacting with that pipe,” he said. “Chlorine content can affect pipes. It’s corrosive.”
Patchell said, hypothetically, it could be also manganese from the treatment process or sediment.
The study is also looking at the age and condition of all those underground pipes as well as potential costs.
“We need to find the bad sections,” said Mayor Matt Roath, adding the decision would need to be made to repair or replace. “There’s the possibility we are going to have to make an investment.”
Pampuch noted the town should find a way to do the work incrementally but also regularly.
“Identify problem areas and come up with a unidirectional cleaning program and how frequently does that happen,” he said.
Meanwhile, the study has uncovered that at least one connection of some valves were paved over and were not cataloged.
“When we recalibrated the system we found out about a connection we knew nothing about,” Pampuch said. That recalibration adjusted the water pressure for the need, in relation to elevation and distance from the storage towers.
“We’ve been adjusting pressure relief valves,” he said, noting that three to four pressure zones have been identified. Pampuch said the water — without the PRVs — flows anywhere from 300 to 500 pounds per square inch. With the valves, the water pressure is regulated at 100 psi.
