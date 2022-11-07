NORTH EAST — Two years after acquiring a 59-acre former industrial property the Town of North East is ready to make changes to turn that land into a recreational area and nature preserve.
North East purchased the land in 2020 with intentions of it being a preserve with more possible uses in the future. The town feels that the preserve is ideally suited for passive recreational activities that are compatible with preservation of the area.
Town officials aim to allow more public engagement through the project. Some of these activities include trails for walking, jogging, cross-country skiing, and bird watching; quiet places with benches for reading and relaxing; natural areas with educational signs for the study of habitats, native plants, and the wildlife it attracts.
While you can get to the preserve by walking or biking, the town will create a small parking area that does not interfere with the habitat of the preserve.
The town will be working with YSM Landscape Architects to make their designs a reality.
Currently, the cost of the project is undetermined and will be agreed upon by all parties involved.
There will be an open house on Nov. 7 for the general public to give their input as well as ask questions about the Master Site Plan for the North East Reserve.
The open house will be from 4:30-6:30 p.m. at the North East Town Hall meeting room.
