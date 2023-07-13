ELKTON — Employees of the Town of Elkton have recently begun pushing for collective bargaining rights in an effort to obtain what they say is the “respect to sit down and discuss change with their management.”
Of the nearly 57 Elkton employees – who are considered non-sworn employees, as they are not Elkton police officers (who obtained collective bargaining rights in 2006) – 41 have signed a petition showing their support for collective bargaining.
“This is a chance for us to better the town,” said Walter Scott, an Elkton resident of 39 years who works for Elkton’s water crew.
At the town’s Wednesday meeting, the non-sworn employees did not elaborate on the exact changes they want for town employees, other than the opportunity for them to have collective bargaining rights.
Jeramie Kivler, a Department of Public Works Ground Maintenance worker, said the initiative is about more than just pay, it is about having a voice.
“There is a whole group of us and we are all equal,” Kivler said. “Right now, we want to get to the table to discuss things with the people in charge.”
The conversation on collective bargaining for non-sworn Elkton employees went to the Elkton mayor and commissioners during a workshop Wednesday where Elkton employees and American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employee representatives discussed the topic.
“I have zero issues with any of our employees trying to make their lives better and if they feel this is how they want to do it, I am with them,” said Elkton Mayor Robert Alt.
In order for non-sworn Elkton employees to have collective bargaining rights, legislation needs to be passed. Since the Elkton Police Department already obtained collective bargaining rights, the employees want a resolution passed that would amend the town’s charter.
The charter amendment would build off of the existing language that allows sworn officers the right to collective bargaining.
“It is the fastest way because they would just add non-sworn employees to existing charter language,” said Denise Gilmore, the Legislative Director of American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees.
Should the mayor and commissioners choose to legislate collective bargaining through a resolution, the resolution would be introduced, discussed with a public hearing and then be voted on by the mayor and commissioners.
If the Elkton Mayor and Commissioners decide to have the topic go to referendum, non-sworn Elkton employees would have to wait until the next election in May 2024. Should the topic pass referendum during the 2024 election, employees will not see collective bargaining rights go into effect until next July.
When the Elkton Police Department went to referendum for collective bargaining, they were required to obtain signatures in support of their cause from 20 percent of Elkton’s registered voters before they were allowed on the ballot.
Mayor Robert Alt said the town will not require the non-sworn Elkton employees to obtain signatures should the town choose to have the charter amendment go to referendum.
“We would just put it on there for them,” Alt said.
It is currently unclear what the mayor and commissioners will do with collective bargaining rights for non-sworn Elkton employees, but Alt said within the next few mayor and commissioners meetings, a decision will be made.
“We are happy the Mayor and commissioners invited us in to talk and we look forward to working with them to make this town a better place to work and live,” Kivler said.
