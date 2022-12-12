Joseph Zurolo, public relations and marketing, and Leon Wescoat, general manager at The Tavern at Patriots Glen in Elkton, stand with a display of the toys that customers donated to Toys for Tots in Cecil County at their Saturday night Christmas party. Customers and staff also contributed cash donations of more than $8,000.
ELKTON — The coordinator for Cecil County's US Marine Corp Reserves Toys for Tots had to take a break on the porch to soak in the news of a huge donation for the organization that makes Christmas possible for families in need.
"I'm blown away," Betty Dean said of the donation made by customers, staff and the owners of The Tavern at Patriots Glen as a result of their Saturday night Christmas party.
Joseph V. Zurolo, public relations and marketing for the tavern and golf course, happily announced that the fundraiser resulted in filling four Toys for Tots collection boxes with toys but that customers, management and staff also made cash donations or participated in various raffles that night, which collected more than $8,000.
Mike Browne, CEO of Sideline Properties and Ray Jackson, the CEO of Stonewall Capital – owners of the golf course at 300 Patriots Way in Elkton – said they were proud of the generosity displayed.
"Helping others is something our employees and community feel passionate about and show through their fundraising and personal donations," the partners said in a joint statement issued Monday, adding they are they are "grateful to be able to support Toys for Tots and their efforts to bring hope and joy to children and their families during this holiday season."
"It was a great night," Zurolo said. "Everyone was definitely in the holiday spirit."
He added this would become an annual event for The Tavern at Patriots Glen.
