This empty Fireball bottle proved to be tough to break. Logan Hurt tried to bust it with a baseball bat inside The Stress Factory but his dad, Eric had better luck just tossing it to the floor. Ducking behind “Bob” the punching dummy is Zach Ross, owner of the Perryville business.
Logan Hurt uses a sledgehammer to deconstruct a cabinet inside The Stress Factory in Perryville.
Leslie Hurt rears back to wail on an empty liquor bottle inside The Stress Factory in Perryville.
Eric Hurt said it was rejuvenating to take a sledgehammer to this metal file cabinet inside The Stress Factory in Perryville.
Leslie Hurt switches to windows inside The Stress factory in Perryville Friday. It officially opens Thursday at 5 p.m.
Eric Hurt makes contact with an empty liquor bottle, one of dozens of breakables made available inside The Stress Factory in Perryville.
A sledgehammer, baseball bats and golf clubs are available inside The Stress Factory, where players can spend 15 minutes and demolish furniture, windows and bottles.
Showing off his baseball form, Eric Hurt tosses a bottle into the air inside The Stress Factory in Perryville and prepares to take a swing.
At the end of their session Logan, Leslie and Eric Hurt tell Zach Ross, owner of The Stress factory, how much fun they each had.
PERRYVILLE — It was mere coincidence that the first people to sign up to smash stuff at The Stress Factory had the last name “Hurt.”
Zach Ross plans to open his new business to the public Thursday at 5 p.m., but last week he had a dry run with friends to celebrate his 28th birthday and fine tune how The Stress Factory will operate.
The Stress Factory is located at 4595 Pulaski Highway and Jackson Station Road in Perryville. For $30, players get 15 minutes of stress relief. Smash with a friend for $50 or $100 for four or more friends and 30 minutes of time. It’s also available for private parties or work events. Walk ins are welcome but reservations can also be made at https://thestressfactory.com
Eric and Leslie Hurt and their son Logan eagerly suited up with eye protection and gloves and entered a room full of breakable items; furniture, windows, empty alcohol bottles and more. Ross showed them the weapons of choice, aluminum baseball bats, a sledgehammer and a golf club.
The Factory does have a few rules, such as don’t throw at each other’s faces, don’t use your feet and don’t throw or aim at the grey tarp hanging on one wall. The tarp is the only covering for the garage door and its rows of windows.
None of that dampened the fun for the Hurt family.
“We’re a family that’ll break stuff,” Leslie said as she donned a protective face shield and gloves.
The trio then spent the next 15 minutes smashing up everything in sight. Eric whaled on a three drawer metal filing cabinet while Logan took swings at a cabinet. All three tried their hand at demolishing a ready collection of bottles. Leslie took a few swings at “Bob,” the punching dummy in the corner.
“It was great. It felt amazing,” Logan said afterward.
Eric called it “rejuvenating.”
“It was fun. I enjoyed it,” he said.
Leslie was already making plans to come back with her co-workers.
“I’m going to get everyone here,” she said. “It was frickin’ awesome.”
Smash room hours are 5 until 10 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday, 5 p.m. until 11 p.m. Friday, 11-11 Saturday and 11 a.m. until 8 p.m. Sunday.
