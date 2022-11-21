NORTH EAST — It’s the time of year that the issue of need comes to the fore and organizations across Cecil County are working to provide.
The public is invited to come alongside and help.
Thanksgiving and Christmas efforts are underway at Toys For Tots, Cecil County Memorial VFW Post 6027 in North East, Perryville Outreach Program, Ray of Hope Mission Center in Port Deposit, Chesapeake City Ecumenical Association, Haven Community Church in North East and more.
Michael Brandon, executive director of The Paris Foundation, said a free Thanksgiving Brunch will be handed out, take out only, on Thanksgiving Day from 10 a.m. until noon.
Brenda Gardner at the VFW on Turkey Point Road said the organization is planning to offer its free Thanksgiving Day Dinner again this year. It’s open to anyone but especially to veterans and their families, eat in or carry out. First responders – especially those that have to work the holiday – are also encouraged to come and get a hot meal, eat in or carry-out.
“Bobbi at Market Street Cafe is doing cole slaw for us and Schmidt Baking donated the rolls,” Gardner said. “We mainly need turkeys and people to cook them.”
Contact Gardner at 443-309-3101 to help or to make a reservation for one of the two serving times 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. or 2 until 4 p.m. – or go to https://www.signupgenius.com/go/10c094fa4ab2ca7fac52-community.
Doris Obenshain, with Cecilton’s Faith in Action, said her organization is partnering with Haven Community Church and Deep Roots, Inc. for Thanksgiving meals.
“Christmas we’re still trying to figure out,” Obenshain said Tuesday. “We will be distributing toys. We are looking for community donations.”
The Rev. Jack Cohen, pastor of Haven Community Church at 48 Flint Drive, said the deep freezer is set up in the lobby to receive turkey donations. He said feeding the hungry is something his congregation has continued to do, even during the pandemic when others stepped away. Church members will be collecting non-perishable food for this campaign in front of the Walmart in North East on Saturday.
Danielle Hemling, director of Perryville Outreach, said a large donation was received to cover the families that organization will serve for Thanksgiving. Now the work focuses on Christmas.
“We have more kids (names) coming in,” she said. Hemling continues to look for toys and other Christmas gifts – especially for older children – and people in the community to adopt a child and shop for him or her. Gift suggestions, as well as clothing and shoe sizes, are provided.
Courtney Barrett, director at Ray of Hope Mission Center, 960 Craigtown Road, said Thanksgiving baskets will also be distributed but there is a greater need for Christmas help.
“We definitely need toy donations,” Barrett said. “Our toy room is hurting.”
Like the Perryville Outreach, people, clubs or organizations are invited to adopt a Ray of Hope family for Christmas, Barrett said. Volunteers will be outside the Walmart in Oxford Dec. 3 and 4 collecting toys on behalf of Ray of Hope.
Sheilagh’s Pantry and The Paris Foundation, both located inside Hollingsworth Manor in Elkton, are also working to help families and individuals in need for the holidays.
Sheilagh Weinert said with help from Maryland Food Bank and several churches she will provide Thanksgiving and Christmas meals.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.