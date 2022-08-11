ELKTON — Throughout the summer months, the 11 beaches in Cecil County receive hundreds of visitors. However, without checking the Cecil County Health Department’s (CCHD) website for updates on water quality, some of these visitors may be swimming in potentially dangerous waters.
Every week, the CCHD conducts water tests to analyze the bacteria present in the water and to see if the levels of bacteria are safe for humans.
“There is always bacteria in the water,” said Ed Arellano, the Director of Environmental Health Services for the CCHD. “We always advise people to avoid murky water but even if the water is clear, there is bacteria and our tests are just a point in time snapshot to show that at one point, this beach passed or failed.”
The bacteria the CCHD tests for is bacteria called Enterococci. Enterococci in water are an indicator of fecal matter and if present, this pathogen can sicken swimmers with wound infections, UTIs, bacteremia, meningitis and intra-abdominal infections.
“We look for Enterococci bacteria because it is more representative of E. coli when it comes to contamination or waste,” said Arellano. “In years past, we used to sample strictly for E. coli but we have switched to Enterococci because we found it to be more effective in indicating potential risk.”
The CCHD collects three water samples per one beach – depending on the size of the beach, distance between samples may vary. Once on site, testers go into the water at waist depth where they then test the temperature and the PH of the water. A sample bottle is then put under the surface of the water about 12 inches to gather sub-surface water. The bottled sample is then sealed. Once three samples are collected from one beach and the 33 total samples from all 11 beaches are collected, they are sent out to a state lab in Baltimore to be tested.
“There is a misconception that we do infield testing,” said Arellano. “Since you are dealing with biological functions here, you have to give them time to incubate so it takes 24-48 hours for results.”
A passing sample would need to show no more than 33 Enterococci per 100 mL of fresh water. Most beaches in Cecil County pass sample tests and show safe amounts of Enterococci in the water but after heavy storms, the risk of a beach failing is increased.
“This is non-point source pollution so we do not know exactly where pollutants are coming from,” said Arellano. “When dealing with non-point source pollution the contamination could come from anywhere. A boat, crab pots, heavy rain that kicks up mud, run off water that goes into the waterway, everything has bacteria.”
When a beach fails and shows more than 33 Enterococci per 100 mL, it is not shut down but an advisory is issued by the CCHD on its website to inform people to be mindful that when going into the water, there are potential health risks.
“Our advisories are for people to make an informed decision on what is best for them because we do not know everyone’s medical conditions so we are just providing them with knowledge that is helpful to them,” said Arellano.
According to CCHD, Cecil County beaches and waterways are not any different from other beaches and waterways in the state in regards to bacteria levels. Also, this summer season has not been any different than recent years in regards to pass/fail samples.
