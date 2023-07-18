Jessica Duncan, LynnMarie Whitt, Patti Paulus and Krystal Gorman posed in front of The Palette & The Page at 120 East Main St. last month expecting that Duncan and Gorman would become the new owners. Paulus said the sale fell apart Sunday.
ELKTON — The celebrated sale of The Palette & The Page to new owners has fallen through, according to Patti Paulus and LynnMarie Whitt, who sent the announcement out Tuesday afternoon. According to Paulus, a new owner for the gallery needs to be found by July 31, or else August will be the business’ final month with shorter hours.
Calling it “heartbreaking news,” Paulus told the Whig that she has, however, made peace with the fact that she and Whitt now need to find new buyers for the gallery at 120 East Main St. in Elkton.
“The official contract had not been signed,” Paulus said, adding that was supposed to take place Tuesday, handing The Palette & The Page over to Jessica Duncan and Krystal Gorman. However it was learned Sunday that the sale would not go through.
“It was a legitimate personal issue that arose,” Paulus said, not identifying anyone specifically. “We’re pretty devastated.”
With some 60 artists and authors relying on the gallery to help them promote and sell their works, Paulus said The Palette & The Page is also vital to the life of Main Street in Elkton and she is hoping someone will step up.
Whitt and Paulus had ceremonially handed the keys for the shop to Duncan and Gorman in a June 30 ceremony. Both ladies had approached The Palette & The Page separately about owning the gallery. However, Paulus said this is “not a one-person store” and introduced the ladies to each other. Both are artists — Duncan from Newark and Gorman hails from Elkton — and both had plans for how they would continue but make the gallery their own.
Anyone interested in becoming a part of the gallery can contact Paulus or Whitt at 410-398-3636.
