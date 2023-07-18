Sale of The Palette & The Page falls apart

Jessica Duncan, LynnMarie Whitt, Patti Paulus and Krystal Gorman posed in front of The Palette & The Page at 120 East Main St. last month expecting that Duncan and Gorman would become the new owners. Paulus said the sale fell apart Sunday.

 CECIL WHIG PHOTO BY JANE BELLMYER

ELKTON — The celebrated sale of The Palette & The Page to new owners has fallen through, according to Patti Paulus and LynnMarie Whitt, who sent the announcement out Tuesday afternoon. According to Paulus, a new owner for the gallery needs to be found by July 31, or else August will be the business’ final month with shorter hours.


  

