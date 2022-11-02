RISING SUN — For the past 30 years, Rising Sun Veterans Park has been filled with gunsmoke and cannonfire for a weekend, as the annual Civil War reenactment takes over the park.
General John Houck emphasized the importance of the weekend event as a lesson in the history of this country.
“Our big thing is the kids, because this part of United States history is being lost,” Houck said. “They don't want to teach it. They want to tear down the monuments, they want to destroy everything, and we're trying to stop them. Because everybody says, well, it was this it was that, you know, no, it's the history of this country. It's what made it the great country it is today.”
On Friday, students from Cecil County Public Schools attended the event and went to the different stations and areas of the park to learn about different aspects of the Civil War.
Then, on Saturday and Sunday, the event was opened up to the general public to learn about an important time in the history of America. A major part of the event on Saturday and Sunday was the battle reenactment.
The Battle of Rising Sun, as it was called, happened at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday. The Battle of Rising Sun was meant to show what a typical battle or skirmish looked like during a normal day of the Civil War.
Another popular part of the Civil War weekend in Rising Sun was the tent with Joel Moore, who wrote a four part series about the Civil War.
“The series is one boy's story during the civil war over three and a half years,” Moore said. “The first book on the eve of conflict is when his father leaves for the war. And he and his mom are left on the farm in Arkansas. And that summer, Raiders, which are typical in the area, hit the farm, killed his mom, left him for dead. And he wrote to his dad, so what had happened after he recovered, and he got a letter from his dad, but it made no reference to what he wrote. So the mail was one way, and he decided he was gonna go to the war and find just that. And the other three books are his adventure story in the war.”
On Saturday, people were lined up eagerly waiting for the Battle of Rising Sun to begin.
“I thought history is interesting, and I wanted my kids to see,” Morgan Williamson, a Rising Sun resident, said.
Suzanne Treut feels that it is fortunate to have an event like this close by for everyone to enjoy and learn from.
